Sack race odds: Julen Lopetegui and Russell Martin share favouritism

According to the bookmakers, either Julen Lopetegui or Russell Martin will be the next Premier League manager to leave their post.
Lopetegui and Martin share favouritism at 5/4, which equates to a perceived chance of close to 90% that it's one or the other who follows Steve Cooper's lead.
Cooper though serves as a cautionary tale for punters looking to back either the West Ham or Southampton manager, as he'd been as big as 20/1 in the weeks prior to his departure from Leicester.
Nevertheless, after West Ham lost 5-2 to Arsenal, Lopetegui again finds himself in the spotlight. Like Cooper, his side are actually clear of the relegation zone but a sense of unease remains.
Odds correct at 2000 GMT on 30/11/24
Martin's Southampton side remain detached at the foot of the table despite a 1-1 draw with Brighton on Friday though they were helped by defeats for both Ipswich and Wolves on Saturday afternoon.
Wolves boss Gary O'Neil is a 7/1 chance after his side's winning run came to an end in a 4-2 defeat at home to Bournemouth, whereas Kieran McKenna remains much bigger in the betting. Ipswich were beaten 1-0 at Nottingham Forest.
In general, managers who are in charge of sides playing one of Sunday's four Premier League games are considered reasonably safe, though Pep Guardiola has crept onto the radar at 20/1.
The exception is Sean Dyche at 7/1 ahead of Everton's trip to Old Trafford to face Manchester United.
