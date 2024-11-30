Sack race odds: Julen Lopetegui and Russell Martin share favouritism

According to the bookmakers, either Julen Lopetegui or Russell Martin will be the next Premier League manager to leave their post.

Lopetegui and Martin share favouritism at 5/4, which equates to a perceived chance of close to 90% that it's one or the other who follows Steve Cooper's lead. Cooper though serves as a cautionary tale for punters looking to back either the West Ham or Southampton manager, as he'd been as big as 20/1 in the weeks prior to his departure from Leicester. Nevertheless, after West Ham lost 5-2 to Arsenal, Lopetegui again finds himself in the spotlight. Like Cooper, his side are actually clear of the relegation zone but a sense of unease remains.

Next Premier League Manager to leave odds (via Sky Bet) Julen Lopetegui - 5/4

Russell Martin - 5/4

Gary O'Neil - 7/1

Sean Dyche - 7/1

Oliver Glasner - 14/1

Pep Guardiola - 20/1

25/1 bar Odds correct at 2000 GMT on 30/11/24