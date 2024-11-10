Sack race odds: Julen Lopetegui and Russell Martin joint favs

Heading into the international break, Julen Lopetegui and Russell Martin are joint favourites to be the next Premier League managers to leave.
Both managers suffered frustrating weekends, with Lopetegui's West Ham held to a goalless draw at home by Everton to continue his difficult start to life at the London Stadium.
The Hammers are 14th in the Premier League table, six places higher than bottom club Southampton who were beaten 2-0 at Wolves, whose own manager Gary O'Neil eased himself out to 9/2 by collecting a first three points of the season.
Injury-hit Crystal Palace lost by the same scoreline at home to Fulham, resulting in Oliver Glasner being cut into 7/1 fourth favourite.
After making an instant impact last season to secure a top-half finish, Glasner now has the Eagles firmly in a relegation battle, as they complete the bottom three along with Wolves.
Odds correct at 1950 GMT (10/11/24)
Of all the contenders it is Lopetegui who looks under the most pressure in terms of upcoming fixtures.
Next for West Ham is a trip to Newcastle in Monday Night Football on November 25, before hosting Arsenal five days later.
Should results not go the Spanish coach's way in those matches, a pair of games against relegation battlers Leicester and Wolves could prove decisive.
