Sack race odds: Julen Lopetegui and Russell Martin joint favs

Both managers suffered frustrating weekends, with Lopetegui's West Ham held to a goalless draw at home by Everton to continue his difficult start to life at the London Stadium.

The Hammers are 14th in the Premier League table, six places higher than bottom club Southampton who were beaten 2-0 at Wolves, whose own manager Gary O'Neil eased himself out to 9/2 by collecting a first three points of the season.

Injury-hit Crystal Palace lost by the same scoreline at home to Fulham, resulting in Oliver Glasner being cut into 7/1 fourth favourite.

After making an instant impact last season to secure a top-half finish, Glasner now has the Eagles firmly in a relegation battle, as they complete the bottom three along with Wolves.