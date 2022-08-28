The Villans have started the league campaign with three defeats in four and pressure continues to build on the former Rangers boss after inconsistent form since replacing Dean Smith last November.

Public criticism of Tyrone Mings - dropping the England defender after stripping him of the club captaincy - saw his price shorten earlier this month before failing to deliver with a string of disappointing results.

They lost on the opening day at Bournemouth before beating Everton and then suffering back-to-back defeats - at Crystal Palace and then at home to the Hammers on Sunday.

They made some big summer signings, including Philippe Coutinho on a permanent basis from Barcelona, as well as Boubacar Kamara (Marseille) and Diego Carlos (Sevilla), who has since suffered a long-term injury.

Gerrard appeared to be on the receiving end of boos as he walked towards the tunnel.

“I have got two ears and I hear a lot of things," the 42-year-old said after, acknowledging the disgruntled fanbase.

"I heard the fans’ frustration and last time I checked my ears were still working so, yeah, I pick up on everything.

“I’ve been in the game long enough. If you lose three games out of four it is not the start the supporters wanted and certainly not the start that I wanted, so of course I understand.

“We certainly share our supporters’ frustration and there is no one more frustrated than me.

“The only thing we can do now is act and try to put it right. I am all in to make that happen and my staff are but it has to come from within the players as well and the players have got to really stay together and find results now to move us up the table.”