Steven Gerrard is 5/2 in the Premier League sack race after Aston Villa's home defeat to West Ham on Sunday, a result which saw David Moyes drift out to 20/1.
The Villans have started the league campaign with three defeats in four and pressure continues to build on the former Rangers boss after inconsistent form since replacing Dean Smith last November.
Public criticism of Tyrone Mings - dropping the England defender after stripping him of the club captaincy - saw his price shorten earlier this month before failing to deliver with a string of disappointing results.
They lost on the opening day at Bournemouth before beating Everton and then suffering back-to-back defeats - at Crystal Palace and then at home to the Hammers on Sunday.
They made some big summer signings, including Philippe Coutinho on a permanent basis from Barcelona, as well as Boubacar Kamara (Marseille) and Diego Carlos (Sevilla), who has since suffered a long-term injury.
Gerrard appeared to be on the receiving end of boos as he walked towards the tunnel.
“I have got two ears and I hear a lot of things," the 42-year-old said after, acknowledging the disgruntled fanbase.
"I heard the fans’ frustration and last time I checked my ears were still working so, yeah, I pick up on everything.
“I’ve been in the game long enough. If you lose three games out of four it is not the start the supporters wanted and certainly not the start that I wanted, so of course I understand.
“We certainly share our supporters’ frustration and there is no one more frustrated than me.
“The only thing we can do now is act and try to put it right. I am all in to make that happen and my staff are but it has to come from within the players as well and the players have got to really stay together and find results now to move us up the table.”
Odds correct at 1755 BST (28/08/22)
Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers is the 5/4 market favourite, as his side's disappointing start to the season continues.
They lost 2-1 at Chelsea on Saturday, but a positive is that they created 1.89 xG against a top four team - the first time they have created more than 1 xG in the league this season, according to Infogol.
A tough run of fixtures means Leicester face Man United at home on Thursday before a tough trip to Brighton. The following week sees them face Aston Villa on September 10, which could be crucial for both managers' futures.
Scott Parker has also moved into fourth favourite in the betting, in the wake of Bournemouth's 9-0 thrashing by Liverpool at Anfield.
The 41-year-old had previously been lower down in the betting at 14/1 after winning their opening match of the season v Villa before having a tough run of games against Man City (a - 4-0 L), Arsenal (h - 0-3 L) and Saturday's high scoreline on Merseyside.
He is now 8/1, just behind Frank Lampard who is 7/1 after Everton's winless start to the season.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.