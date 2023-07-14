Sporting Life
Former Southampton boss Ruben Selles is the new Reading manager

Ruben Selles: Reading appoint ex-Southampton manager

By Sporting Life
11:41 · FRI July 14, 2023

Sky Bet League One club Reading have appointed former Southampton boss Ruben Selles as their new manager.

The Spaniard takes over a Royals side relegated from the Championship last term.

Selles, who initially worked as Ralph Hasenhuttl’s assistant at St Mary's, replaced Nathan Jones in February and was unable to prevent Saint's relegation from the Premier League.

"I’m so pleased Ruben can now take the reins," said head of football operations Mark Bowen.

"It has taken longer than any of us wished or anticipated (due to a via delay) but it was imperative that we got the appointment of a new first team manager right."

