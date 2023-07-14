Ruben Selles: Reading appoint ex-Southampton manager

Sky Bet League One club Reading have appointed former Southampton boss Ruben Selles as their new manager.

The Spaniard takes over a Royals side relegated from the Championship last term.

Selles, who initially worked as Ralph Hasenhuttl’s assistant at St Mary's, replaced Nathan Jones in February and was unable to prevent Saint's relegation from the Premier League.

"I’m so pleased Ruben can now take the reins," said head of football operations Mark Bowen.

"It has taken longer than any of us wished or anticipated (due to a via delay) but it was imperative that we got the appointment of a new first team manager right."

