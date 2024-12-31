Ruben Amorim: Manchester United face a Premier League relegation battle

Ruben Amorim said it was “really clear” Manchester United were being drawn into a relegation fight following the 2-0 loss to Newcastle at Old Trafford.

The United boss admitted his team’s situation was “a little bit embarrassing”, with this latest defeat leaving them seven points above the Premier League drop zone in 14th. They have lost four successive games in all competitions and five of their last six league games, including their last three at home. Asked if he sensed United were being drawn into a relegation battle, Amorim told Sky Sports: “That is really clear and we have to fight.” The Portuguese added in his post-match press conference: “We have to acknowledge our position…we have to win games and focus on surviving.”

"One of the more difficult moments in the history of Manchester United!" 😬



Ruben Amorim when asked about the danger of Manchester United entering a relegation scrap 📉 pic.twitter.com/dTFRTj2bvf — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 30, 2024

Asked if it was embarrassing as United manager to be talking about relegation, Amorim, who has been in charge for 11 games in all competitions, said: “Yes – it’s also my fault in this moment, because I think the team is not improved, I think (it) is a little bit lost in this moment. “It’s a little bit embarrassing to be a Manchester United coach and lose a lot of games. But we have to cope with that, difficult moments in the life of everybody. It’s a hard moment.” Sky Bet make United 33/1 for the drop to the Championship - an implied probability of just under 3%. They were as big as 500/1 following victory over Manchester City in mid-December, a result which pushed them ten points clear of the bottom three. He added: “I don’t like to arrive here and make excuses. I think people are tired of excuses in this club. And I think sometimes I talk about relegation because of that – I think our club needs a shock and we have to understand that. “It’s a very difficult moment and we have to fight for the next game and to implement the idea to win games and to have also performance, because I think we are losing some things from the last games.” United were dismal in a first half that saw Newcastle score through headers from Alexander Isak in the fourth minute and Joelinton in the 19th, and hit a post via Sandro Tonali. Amorim made a tactical adjustment in the 33rd minute as Joshua Zirkzee came off to an ironic cheer from the crowd, replaced by Kobbie Mainoo.

"I feel sorry for him, there's a human being in there..." 🎙



Joshua Zirkzee is replaced by Kobbie Mainoo after half an hour. pic.twitter.com/v9FBAvkK3x — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 30, 2024

Zirkzee initially went down the tunnel before returning, and Amorim said: “He wanted to be (in dressing room) and then he returned in the second half. “It was a very difficult moment and he is a human being, but then he felt the support of the fans in the end so everything is OK.” United improved in the second half, but Harry Maguire’s header hitting a post was the closest they came as Marcus Rashford watched on from the sidelines, having been restored by Amorim to the matchday squad as a substitute after a four-match absence. He did not make it on to the pitch. Newcastle rose to fifth with their fifth win on the bounce, fourth in the league, and first league victory at United since 2013. Boss Eddie Howe said: “We know the hurt this fixture has had for us historically, it wasn’t lost on us. We didn’t necessarily use that with the players, but psychologically that was a big step forward for us today. “I think we need to win games to achieve what we want on a regular basis. “Sometimes you need to do it to believe you can do it and I thought we managed the game really well and played really well in the first half. I was delighted with the team.” While Newcastle go to Tottenham on Saturday, United’s next match is a trip on Sunday to league leaders Liverpool.