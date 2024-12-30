Premier League round-up: Newcastle beat Manchester United 2-0; Ipswich stun Chelsea

Gary Neville branded Manchester United “the worst pound-for-pound football team in the country” during their match against Newcastle.
The Red Devils were trailing 2-0 at Old Trafford after just 19 minutes thanks to goals from Alexander Isak and Joelinton and went on to lose by that scoreline.
Isak also had a goal disallowed and Sandro Tonali hit a post in a one-sided first half and while United came into the game after the break, the damage had been done early.
Boss Ruben Amorim substituted striker Joshua Zirkzee after half an hour, bringing on England midfielder Kobbie Mainoo in a change that was cheered by some United fans.
Former United full-back Neville, co-commentating on Sky Sports, said: “He’s not been good. But they’ve all been absolutely awful.
“You are watching the worst pound-for-pound football team in the country, bar none, out there in red shirts.”
Rashford returns - but stays on the bench
The big news before kick-off was the return of Marcus Rashford to the United squad.
The England forward was named on the bench having been left out of the previous four squads, starting with the Manchester derby win over City on December 15, when Amorim had said he wanted to see more from the 27-year-old and appeared to question his professionalism.
The situation was then exacerbated a few days later when Rashford said he was “ready for a new challenge” away from United.
Asked to explain the decision to bring Rashford back in on Monday, United boss Amorim told Sky Sports: “Selection. We have lots of players outside and so he’s in.
“Like I said, every week I choose my players. He was there to be chosen and this time he is here.”
Rashford though remained on the bench as United missed the chance to climb away from the relegation zone, which they're now just seven points above – the same as the gap to ninth-placed Aston Villa.
