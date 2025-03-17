Rotherham vs Wycombe tips, best bets, preview and BuildABet

Rotherham’s Sky Bet League One campaign has been disappointing.

Before a ball was kicked, they were even money to finish in the top six, imagine tipping that, and now they are 500/1 with Betfair and Paddy Power.

The Millers sit in 14th, 16 points behind Huddersfield in 6th with 30 points left to play for. Fleeting consistency and wasteful finishing is to blame.

Steve Evans’ side have racked up an expected goals (xG) of 49.53 (8th) and scored 40 goals (15th) and the draw with Exeter in their last outing was their season in a nutshell.

Rotherham scored once from an xG of 2.33 and Sam Nombe squandered several decent opportunities against his former employers. Exeter scored once from an xG of 1.04 and shared the spoils.

On Tuesday, Rotherham host promotion hopefuls Wycombe and the visitors are also struggling for consistency.

Richard Kone’s absence coincides with Matt Bloomfield’s departure and in the 11 games without Bloomfield, the Chairboys have only won four times (W4 D5 L2).

One point from the last two games against Peterborough and promotion rivals Wrexham has seen them slip to third in the table, three points behind Wrexham and only two ahead of fourth place - albeit with a game in-hand on both teams either side of them.

This match looks like a really tricky one to call.