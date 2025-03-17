Rotherham vs Wycombe tips, best bets, preview and BuildABet

Football betting tips: League One
Rotherham’s Sky Bet League One campaign has been disappointing.
Before a ball was kicked, they were even money to finish in the top six, imagine tipping that, and now they are 500/1 with Betfair and Paddy Power.
The Millers sit in 14th, 16 points behind Huddersfield in 6th with 30 points left to play for. Fleeting consistency and wasteful finishing is to blame.
Steve Evans’ side have racked up an expected goals (xG) of 49.53 (8th) and scored 40 goals (15th) and the draw with Exeter in their last outing was their season in a nutshell.
Rotherham scored once from an xG of 2.33 and Sam Nombe squandered several decent opportunities against his former employers. Exeter scored once from an xG of 1.04 and shared the spoils.
On Tuesday, Rotherham host promotion hopefuls Wycombe and the visitors are also struggling for consistency.
Richard Kone’s absence coincides with Matt Bloomfield’s departure and in the 11 games without Bloomfield, the Chairboys have only won four times (W4 D5 L2).
One point from the last two games against Peterborough and promotion rivals Wrexham has seen them slip to third in the table, three points behind Wrexham and only two ahead of fourth place - albeit with a game in-hand on both teams either side of them.
This match looks like a really tricky one to call.
What are the best bets?
Goals looks the most sensible route in here where BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE is priced at 4/5 generally.
In 18 league home games, Rotherham have only kept four clean sheets but have found the net in 13.
At the New York Stadium, this bet has clicked on ten occasions.
Both teams have found the net in 14 of Wycombe’s away games this term including five of their last six on the road, a run which stretches back to Boxing Day.
Finding the net certainly has not been an issue for the division's leading goalscorers in Wycombe (61) but keeping them out has proven problematic.
Backing both teams to find the net appeals on Tuesday.
Team news
Daniel Gore, Alex MacDonald and Sean Raggett are doubts here as is Zak Jules who has missed Rotherham’s last two games with a hamstring strain.
Mallik Wilks is expected to partner the Millers' topscorer Nombe in attack.
League One top goalscorer Kone is a doubt after missing the defeat against Wrexham at the weekend.
Daniel Udoh will likely lead the line in his absence, with a support cast of Fred Onyedinma, Cameron Humphreys and Garath McCleary.
Xavier Simons is also back available for the visitors after serving a three-match ban following his straight red card in the defeat at Birmingham.
He may have to settle for a spot on the bench with Josh Scowen and Luke Leahy expected to continue at the base of midfield.
Predicted line-ups
Rotherham: Phillips; Rafferty, Odoffin, Humphreys, James; McWilliams, Kelly, Mpanzu; Powell; Wilks, Nombe.
Wycombe: Norris; Grimmer, Low, Taylor, Reach; Scowen, Leahy; McCleary, Humphreys, Onyedinma; Udoh.
Match facts
- Rotherham United have won just one of their last 14 league meetings with Wycombe Wanderers (D6 L7), a 1-0 victory on the opening matchday of the 2020-21 Championship campaign.
- After their 2-0 win in August, Wycombe are looking to complete only their second ever season double over Rotherham United in the Football League, after doing so in 2010-11 in League Two.
- Rotherham have won 13 of their last 15 home games played on a Tuesday in League One (D2), with their last such defeat coming back in February 2007 against Swansea (1-2).
- Wycombe have only won one of their last six away league games (D3 L2), this after winning six of their previous seven on their travels in League One beforehand (D1).
Odds correct at 1400 GMT (17/03/25)
