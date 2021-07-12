Euro 2020 Golden Boot: Top scorer standings and statistics as Cristiano Ronaldo wins award

After bagging a further goal in a 4-2 defeat to Germany, Ronaldo converted two penalties in a 2-2 draw with France to become the joint highest scorer in men's international football history alongside Iran's Ali Daei with 109 from 178 games.

The Portugal captain became the all-time leading scorer in European Championship finals history when his brace in their opening 3-0 victory over Hungary - 17 years after his first at Euro 2004 - moved him two clear of Michel Platini on 11, while it also meant he'd now scored in all nine of his major tournaments, including four World Cups.

Of that incredible tally, 21 have come at European Championships (14) and World Cups (7) combined - which is another record he now holds having surpassed Miroslav's Klose's 19 - but he was unable to score anymore at Euro 2020 as Portugal's run was ended by Belgium in the last 16.

As far as Ronaldo's hopes of winning his first international Golden Boot were concerned, his main emerging rivals such as France's Karim Benzema and Belgium's Romelu Lukaku didn't last much longer, and although Czech Republic's Patrik Schick reached five goals, he failed to pick up an assist.

England duo Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling but themselves in the running heading into the final with four and three goals respectively but neither managed even a shot against Italy so Ronaldo walked off with the prize.

Euro 2020: Leading Goalscorers

The Golden Boot Award goes to the top goalscorer for Euro 2020. If there is more than one player with the same goals, the tie-breaker goes to the player who has contributed the most assists. If there is still more than one player, the award goes to the player who has played the least amount of time.

CRISTIANO RONALDO (Portugal): 5 goals, 1 assist

Total shots : 15

: 15 Expected Goals (xG) : 4.82

: 4.82 Goals scored against: Hungary (2), Germany (1), France (2)

PATRIK SCHICK (Czech Republic): 5 goals, 0 assists