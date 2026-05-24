Romantic Warrior completes Hong Kong Triple Crown at Sha Tin

However, victory in the Standard Chartered Champions & Chater Cup was not as straightforward as odds of 1/10 might have suggested with only half-a-length separating Romantic Warrior and Numbers at the line.

James McDonald settled Romantic Warrior in rear with stablemate Romantic Thor at the head of affairs but setting only a steady gallop. Numbers and jockey Derek Leung Ka-chun tried to take the race by the scruff of the neck 600 metres from home, taking up the running and winding up the pace.

Numbers still held the advantage as they straightened up and led deep into the straight only to be overhauled by Romantic Warrior's customary finishing burst and determination.

Deep Monster, having his first start in Hong Kong for trainer Yasutoshi Ikee, ran on well under Joao Moreira to finish third, two lengths behind the winner, but he may well have finished closer but for being denied a clear run Romantic Warrior; a move for which McDonald will face a spell on the sidelines.

Romantic Warrior went through the season unbeaten and hasn't been denied in Hong Kong for three years with that defeat coming in this very race on his only previous start beyond 2000 metres.