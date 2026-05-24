Romantic Warrior completes Hong Kong Triple Crown at Sha Tin

Romantic Warrior became only the third winner of Hong Kong's Triple Crown when successful at Sha Tin on Sunday.
However, victory in the Standard Chartered Champions & Chater Cup was not as straightforward as odds of 1/10 might have suggested with only half-a-length separating Romantic Warrior and Numbers at the line.
James McDonald settled Romantic Warrior in rear with stablemate Romantic Thor at the head of affairs but setting only a steady gallop. Numbers and jockey Derek Leung Ka-chun tried to take the race by the scruff of the neck 600 metres from home, taking up the running and winding up the pace.
Numbers still held the advantage as they straightened up and led deep into the straight only to be overhauled by Romantic Warrior's customary finishing burst and determination.
Deep Monster, having his first start in Hong Kong for trainer Yasutoshi Ikee, ran on well under Joao Moreira to finish third, two lengths behind the winner, but he may well have finished closer but for being denied a clear run Romantic Warrior; a move for which McDonald will face a spell on the sidelines.
Romantic Warrior went through the season unbeaten and hasn't been denied in Hong Kong for three years with that defeat coming in this very race on his only previous start beyond 2000 metres.
Trainer Danny Shum said: "I am such a lucky guy – a lucky trainer – because I can train Romantic Warrior.
"Before the race, we already set up the plan – put him to sleep, get him to relax and let him hit the line. James did a great job; he is a top-class jockey."
McDonald added: “He’s a Triple Crown winner, he thoroughly deserved it. I read an article, the boss (Mr Winfried Englebrecht Bresges’s CEO blog) said he was already an immortal and I totally agree with him.
“He didn’t need to win this to be that. I think this is the cherry on top – he should be Horse of the Year this year and I think he stamped that by winning the Triple Crown.”
Romantic Warrior is expected to return to the track next season having joined River Verdon (1993-94), and last season's winner Voyage Bubble as the only horses to claim the Triple Crown – the Stewards' Cup at 1,600 metres [one mile], the Hong Kong Gold Cup at 2,000 metres [10 furlongs] and the Champions & Chater Cup at 2,400 metres [12 furlongs] in the same campaign.
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