Roberto De Zerbi admits Brighton looking to do late business after Julio Enciso injury

Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi has revealed he is on the lookout for another attacker in the final week of the transfer window. It comes after the news that Julio Enciso will be sidelined for a while, with the club confirming the Paraguay international has sustained a meniscus cartilage injury. “We will be without Julio for a long period. It can happen in football, but I am sorry for him because he was playing really well, it is a shame for him,” De Zerbi told his pre-match press conference.

Brighton celebrate Julio Enciso's winner against Chelsea last season

“Before the injury of Julio, my focus has been on other attackers. Especially now, without Julio, I think we need another player." The Seagulls have made five first team additions this summer, with João Pedro, Igor Julio, Mahmoud Dahoud, James Milner and Bart Verbruggen all joining De Zerbi's squad. "We are in a very good condition apart from that," the Brighton boss continued. "There is a good atmosphere, we would like to finish Saturday evening at the top of the table with nine points."