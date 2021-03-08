David Moyes: West Ham would not sell Declan Rice for £100m

“I certainly wouldn’t put a price on it. You can decide which figure you want to put on it but I wouldn’t be sanctioning anything like that, that’s for sure.”

“I look at the players who have joined some clubs from overseas and come in and nowhere near had the impact Declan Rice would have.

Moyes said: “I don’t agree with the owners that Declan Rice is a £100m footballer. Far, far more than £100m. Far, far more.

Chelsea and Manchester United are regularly linked with Rice but even those powerhouse clubs face being priced out of the running.

Hammers co-owner David Sullivan is understood to value his prized asset at somewhere around an eye-watering nine-figure sum.

Rice last week admitted he had his sights set on a Premier League top-four finish with West Ham this season.

The Hammers can boost their unlikely bid for a Champions League spot with victory over Leeds on Monday night.

But Moyes says they do not need to qualify in order to keep hold of the England midfielder.

He added: “Do we need the Champions League to keep Declan? No, because Declan is under contract first and foremost, so he can’t go anywhere no matter what, and I keep saying it and I hope people know that when I say something, I mean it.

“We’ve not had an offer for Declan Rice and I hope we don’t get one. And you’ve got an idea now of where we’d need to be if it was even going to be considered, certainly be me.

“If we could finish in Europe, in some sort of European position, I think it would be progress. And that would be progress for Declan Rice as well because he’s been at West Ham while they’ve been bobbing around the bottom, so this is new for Declan as well.

“Declan seems very settled and in fact he is captaining West Ham, he plays for England, and I want to keep Declan thinking that his ambitions can be achieved here at West Ham and I will have to keep pushing that and keep pushing that with the owners as well.

“For me, I have watched the prices of some players who have gone to clubs recently and they could not lace Declan Rice’s boots.”

