Leicester probably couldn’t have been handed a trickier last 16 tie, with French side Rennes one of the better teams remaining in the Europa Conference League.

But Brendan Rodgers’ team played the perfect game with a 2-0 home win in their first leg at the King Power.

Marc Albrighton netted a superb opener after 30 minutes, but it was Kelechi Iheanacho’s late second against the run of play that will really hurt Rennes, currently fourth in Ligue 1.

That win was Leicester’s third on the bounce in all competitions, although that run was ended when they were given a bit of a lesson in their 2-0 loss to Arsenal on Sunday, losing the expected goals (xG) battle 3.04 - 0.62.

The Foxes remain marooned in midtable in the league and winning this tournament is the only realistic way for them to secure European football next season.

And, after their home win last Thursday, they rightly remain favourites to win the inaugural UECL.