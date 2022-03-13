After a 19/10 winner last Thursday, Joe Rindl returns to previewing European football, choosing a best bet as Leicester travel to Rennes.
1pt Over 10.5 corners at 6/5 (Unibet)
Leicester probably couldn’t have been handed a trickier last 16 tie, with French side Rennes one of the better teams remaining in the Europa Conference League.
But Brendan Rodgers’ team played the perfect game with a 2-0 home win in their first leg at the King Power.
Marc Albrighton netted a superb opener after 30 minutes, but it was Kelechi Iheanacho’s late second against the run of play that will really hurt Rennes, currently fourth in Ligue 1.
That win was Leicester’s third on the bounce in all competitions, although that run was ended when they were given a bit of a lesson in their 2-0 loss to Arsenal on Sunday, losing the expected goals (xG) battle 3.04 - 0.62.
The Foxes remain marooned in midtable in the league and winning this tournament is the only realistic way for them to secure European football next season.
And, after their home win last Thursday, they rightly remain favourites to win the inaugural UECL.
Rennes are 5/1 outsiders to overturn their two-goal deficit and qualify for the last eight.
The East Midlanders shouldn’t take their opponents too lightly though. Only PSG have scored more goals in the French topflight this season, with just two sides holding a better defensive record than Bruno Génésio’s men.
Their overall process backs up these numbers as well, creating the second highest volume of chances in the division, whilst also limiting their opponents to the second fewest openings – they currently sit second in Infogol’s expected table.
Three years ago Rennes beat Arsenal 3-1 at home in the first leg of a Europa League last 16 tie. The same scoreline on Thursday would be enough to force extra-time.
It’s the corner market I’m turning to for my best bet after 13 were taken in the first leg.
Leicester are averaging 5.15 corners per game in the Premier League this season, and have conceded the third most in the division at 6.35, a figure only bettered by bottom two Norwich and Burnley.
Rennes meanwhile average 6.43 corners per home game in Ligue 1 while matches involving the French side have seen 10.96 taken per fixture.
As such, Unibet's price of 6/5 about OVER 10.5 CORNERS appeals greatly, as the hosts look to chase the game from the off.
Score prediction: Rennes 1-1 Leicester (Sky Bet odds: 6/1)
Odds correct at 1600 GMT (15/03/22)
