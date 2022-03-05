Jake Pearson previews the Europa League round of 16 second leg between West Ham and Sevilla, picking out his best bet and score prediction.

All in all, Sevilla deserved their 1-0 victory over West Ham in the first leg of this tie in Spain last week, the six-times champions of this competition kicking into gear in the second half and really showing their class. The first period was evenly matched, and throughout the whole match the Hammers did have big opportunities to get themselves on the scoresheet, Nikola Vlasic’s header in the first half as well as Manuel Lanzini’s 71st minute effort, that was expertly blocked by Jesus Navas, springing to mind. It is something David Moyes’ men had struggled with going into what was arguably the biggest game of their season, West Ham having created plenty of chances (1.52 xGF) against Liverpool at Anfield previously but also failing to find the back of the net. At home to Aston Villa at the weekend, however, they were back to their clinical best in front of goal, Andriy Yarmalenko’s opener hugely significant emotionally, but also a wonderfully crafted, superbly finished goal, while Pablo Fornals’ first goal in seven Premier League appearances was reminiscent of the Hammers’ early season exploits, a devastating counter attack finished again with aplomb.

West Ham v Sevilla (agg: 0-1) Kick-off time: 20:00 GMT, Thursday TV channel: BT Sport 2 West Ham 23/20 | Draw 11/5 | Sevilla 23/10

For Sevilla, they arrive in London on the back of a disappointing 1-1 draw away at Rayo Vallecano, all but ending their hopes of becoming Spanish champions this campaign. All eyes will now be on this competition for Julen Lopetegui’s men, but the Premier League side can certainly cause Sevilla problems, and considering they are a goal behind, expect the Hammers to come out all guns blazing. With that in mind, backing WEST HAM TO TAKE THE MOST CORNERS at a price of even money appeals greatly. CLICK HERE to back West Ham to take the most corners with Sky Bet Moyes’ side need to play on the front foot, and with Sevilla’s defensive record, Lopetegui’s side may well sit in and back themselves to successfully soak up the pressure.

Despite sitting second in La Liga, Sevilla are far from the most prolific corner takers in Spain, their average of 4.46 per game just the 11th highest in the division – 13th when away from home. As far as West Ham are concerned, corners are one of their most successful avenues of attack, and it is no surprise to see them rank sixth in the Premier League for average corners taken per match this season. Given the way the game is likely to pan out, with West Ham attempting to play on the front foot, siding with the hosts to rack up the most corners looks a good bet, particularly at the current price.

West Ham v Sevilla best bets and score prediction 1pt West Ham to take the most corners at 1/1 (Sky Bet) Score prediction: West Ham 2-0 Sevilla (Sky Bet odds: 17/2) Odds correct at 1600 GMT (15/03/22)

