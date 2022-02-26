With the battle for Premier League survival really hotting up, we look at the probabilities of relegation for the teams involved at the bottom.
Let's start with who the Infogol model feels will more than likely be playing Sky Bet Championship football next season. We calculate that there is a 99.2% probability that NORWICH will be in the second tier in 2022/23.
The scenes of Dean Smith's players jubilantly celebrating a stoppage-time equaliser at Leeds on Sunday, only to concede moments later was the final nail in what was already a well-sealed coffin.
Six straight defeats and no way back. End of story.
WATFORD, meanwhile, may be level on points with fourth-bottom Everton, but they are still rated as having an 82.6% chance of dropping into the second tier.
Roy Hodgson has not been able to spark the turnaround he would have liked, but a weekend win at Southampton - his second in nine games since taking charge - has given them at least some kind of lifeline.
But having played three games more than Everton, and two more than Burnley who sit a place and a point below them, survival is a big ask. At 10/3 to stay up you might be tempted, but we would be looking at closer to the 9/2 mark for it to be considered value.
On to who the Infogol model considers near enough completely safe. NEWCASTLE are given just a 1.9% chance of being relegated, such is the job Eddie Howe has done since taking over from Steve Bruce.
Fuelled by Saudi investment, the Magpies' transfer window spending spree has helped take them comfortably clear of relegation danger, with only suspect refereeing decisions ending their nine-match unbeaten run as they were narrowly beaten 1-0 at Chelsea on Sunday.
The run of six wins from seven prior to that fixture should be enough to see them to safety.
BRENTFORD (3.8% probability) were looking in real trouble only a couple of weeks ago having taking just one point from eight league matches, in danger of making an immediate return to the Championship.
But a combination of Christian Eriksen's January arrival, Ivan Toney's rediscovery of his scoring touch (and unflappable nature from the penalty spot) and back-to-back fixtures against poor opposition in Burnley and Norwich, both of whom were beaten, has taken Thomas Frank's men within touching distance of survival.
Things have not gone well for Frank Lampard, losing five of his six league fixtures with Everton out of the relegation zone on goal difference only.
They are a Premier League ever-present and have not been relegated from the top flight since 1951.
The Infogol model gives Everton a 27.3% chance of being relegated, so a 72.7% chance of survival. They are generally priced at 2/1 (33.3%) and 4/11 (63.4%) respectively, so we are giving them a better chance than the bookies.
What can't be factored into an Expected Goals (xG) model's simulation, however, is a recent change in manager. If Everton have in fact completely fallen apart under Lampard, you may be inclined to sprinkle a small dose of that into your thought process.
But it is also important not to get carried away by the prevailing narrative. Only on February 26 did Lampard's side push Manchester City all the way at Goodison to lose 1-0 to a late goal (xG: EVE 0.61-1.88 CHE) also being denied a penalty late in the game that led to a public apology from the head of referees Mike Riley.
Undeniably though, their home game with Newcastle on Thursday feels season-defining especially when there remaining fixtures look incredibly difficult.
Everton's remaining fixtures:
*Date for rearranged fixture tbc.
The boost teenage striker Joe Gelhardt, with a huge helping hand from Raphinha, gave LEEDS’ chances of survival by scoring deep into stoppage time only moments after Norwich had equalised on Sunday cannot be overstated.
It took Leeds four points clear of the drop zone, ended a run of six straight defeats and gave Jesse Marsch his first win as head coach. The American was appointed to arrest the seeming decline of Marcelo Bielsa's final days. Whether that gamble pays off will only become evident at the end of the season.
Despite Sunday's last-gasp win, Leeds are still rated as having a 42.9% chance of being relegated by the Infogol model, which suggests the 2/1 best price (33.3%) is worth getting on side. Leeds' run-in is far from straightforward.
Leeds' remaining fixtures:
The difference between Leeds' chance of relegation and BURNLEY's (42.1%) is so marginal that backing the Clarets for survival at even money is worthy of consideration when Leeds are 4/11.
While it is tough to shake the nagging feeling that Sean Dyche's team will 'Burnley' their way to survival, they currently sit second-bottom and have won the fewest Premier League games this season – just three.
Perhaps of even greater concern is that two of those were successive in February. Burnley have had winless runs of nine and 11 games already this season, and are now without a victory in four, losing their last three.
With that in mind, expecting them to win any more than two (at a push three) of their remaining 11 fixtures is asking a lot. Trips to Norwich and Watford could ultimately prove decisive.
Burnley's remaining fixtures:
*Date for rearranged fixture tbc.
