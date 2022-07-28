RB Leipzig take on Bayern Munich in the German Super Cup on Saturday. Tom Carnduff picks out his best bets.

Football betting tips: German Super Cup 2pts Both teams to score in the second-half at 6/4 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

While the 2. Bundesliga and 3. Liga have already begun - the second-tier already seeing two gameweeks completed - the top teams in Germany are back in action as cup winners Leipzig meet Bundesliga holders Bayern in the DFL-Supercup. Bayern have been involved in the last ten of these contests, winning five of the last six. It's the first time they meet Leipzig though, with the outsiders hopeful that the game being played at the Red Bull Arena will give them the edge. However, the Bavarian giants have had little issue winning this cup on the road and, unsurprisingly, find themselves as odds-on favourites to win in 90 minutes. It's set to be a game that could go either way.

Rather than gamble on the result, particularly in a one-off game with very little competitive football coming before it, there is big appeal in going down the goals route. Both teams scored in 13 of Bayern's 17 away games last season, while they saw a near perfect split of scoring in the first and second halves of matches (49 to 48). However, Leipzig saw 63% of their goals come in the second-half of games, while that figure jumps up to 70% for league games played at home. BTTS in the second-half landed in both of the games featuring these two teams last season, with both also seeing the over 4.5 goals line hit.

In what could become another high-scoring contest, the value comes in taking the 6/4 general price on BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE IN THE SECOND-HALF. CLICK HERE to back both teams to score in the second-half with Sky Bet While things have changed over the summer, most notably Robert Lewandowski's departure from the champions, we should see similar set-ups in the way they want to play. Also, Sadio Mane's arrival means they have a centre forward who can slot in. Rather than take the much shorter 23/20 on four or more goals being scored again, it's worth siding with both teams to find the net after the half-time break.

RB Leipzig v Bayern Munich score prediction and best bets 2pts Both teams to score in the second-half at 6/4 (General) Score prediction: RB Leipzig 2-2 Bayern Munich (Sky Bet odds: 10/1) Odds correct at 0910 BST (28/07/22)