Victor Orta's departure from Leeds ended his near six-year association with the West Yorkshire club.

His tenure delivered promotion to the Premier League following the appointment of Marcelo Bielsa, but the past two seasons have been an ongoing battle with the drop from England's top-flight. The man "responsible for recruiting players and staff" (as per the recent club statement) has been incredibly busy in terms of transfers during his time at Elland Road. A total of 51 signings that could be viewed as for the senior side arrived with Orta overseeing football operations. Some have been developed into fan favourites, others have barely managed to get onto the pitch. We can rate each signing and to do so, we'll use the following verdicts: Hit: A clear positive impact on the first team

A clear positive impact on the first team Unclear: It's too soon to truly have a judgement or other circumstances played a part

It's too soon to truly have a judgement or other circumstances played a part Miss: Didn't have the desired effect on the first team So, who were the ones who worked out? And which other players ended up not delivering on sometimes sizeable price tags?

Mateusz Klich Verdict: Hit A hugely popular player among Leeds fans and one who benefitted significantly from Bielsa's appointment. Was a regular in the midfield for four seasons before departing for the MLS in January 2023. Felix Wiedwald Verdict: Miss Leeds have a long running issue with goalkeepers and it didn't work out for Wiedwald. Lost his place in the team on more than one occasion throughout the 2017/18 season. Vurnon Anita Verdict: Miss Spent large parts of the 17/18 season on the bench before a loan move to Willem II the following summer. Left permanently a year later. Caleb Ekuban Verdict: Miss Had a couple of injury issues and missed the majority of the first-half of the 17/18 campaign. Leeds struggled massively after Christmas and Ekuban failed to have an impact. One goal in 20 league games that season. Samuel Sáiz Verdict: Hit

Provided genuine quality on the pitch when Leeds were lacking. Season was overshadowed by a six-game ban for spitting in their FA Cup defeat to Newport. Delivered four assists in the first-half of the first Bielsa season before moving back to Spain. Ezgjan Alioski Verdict: Hit A slightly frustrating player but one who adapted well to a permanent switch to left-back. A part of the Bielsa side that reached the Premier League and then a regular in the top-flight. Jay-Roy Grot Verdict: Miss It's really worth pointing out here that Grot was thrown on late in games when he was still a youngster and not quite ready for that level of senior football. Still, a move that didn't work out. Andy Lonergan Verdict: Unclear Someone brought in to be the substitute goalkeeper so you have to be fair here. Switched in and out of the team in 17/18 but did the job required. Paweł Cibicki Verdict: Miss Another who was brought in during the hectic first summer but, like many of the others, didn't have a huge impact. Currently suspended from football for match fixing. Aapo Halme Verdict: Miss A promising youngster who did get some time in the first team, but he didn't reach the potential that the club would have hoped for. Yosuke Ideguchi Verdict: Miss Some excitement when this happened but he failed to make an appearance for the club. Now back in Japan with Avispa Fukuoka. Laurens De Bock Verdict: Miss Signed in January 2018 as Leeds looked to address their issues at left-back. He was back in Belgium on loan in August. Adam Forshaw Verdict: Hit Has had to deal with plenty of injury issues during his spell at the club but the fact he's still involved in the first team five years later can be viewed as a positive. Pascal Struijk Verdict: Hit

A promising young player who got his breakthrough under Bielsa. Still a regular in the Leeds defence now, although they have been struggling massively in that area since promotion. Tyler Roberts Verdict: Miss Arrived late in the January 2018 issue as Leeds looked to bolster their attack but scored nine and assisted a further ten in 108 appearances for the Elland Road club. Currently on loan at Sky Bet Championship side QPR. Matthew Pennington (loan) Verdict: Miss I'm *sure* this was the signing where fans were working him out based on the size of the tiles in the reception area of the Thorp Arch training ground. Didn't work for him and had further loan spells from Everton before a permanent move to Shrewsbury in July 2021. Cameron Borthwick-Jackson (loan) Verdict: Miss Was always going to have some issues given the fact he was on loan from rivals Manchester United but performances weren't there. Loan spell was ended early in January 2018. Pierre-Michel Lasogga (loan) Verdict: Miss Best known for a video on social media of a fan, erm, requesting he gets into the box before smashing in a goal from distance. I did ask our deputy editor if I could quote the exact sentence and got a hard "no" in reply. Scored ten goals in 31 appearances before going back to Hamburg. Leif Davis Verdict: Miss A really good young player and enjoyed a great season with Ipswich as they've just been promoted to the Sky Bet Championship. Would only make 14 appearances for Leeds. Barry Douglas Verdict: Unclear A clever signing for a good price to address the left-back issue. Injury affected his spell at the club though and it wouldn't be fair to say he was a miss due to that. Patrick Bamford Verdict: Hit

Has been Leeds' preferred striker throughout and was a star under Bielsa's guidance. That led to a call-up to the England squad at one stage. They picked well when it came to Bamford or Matej Vydra. Kiko Casilla Verdict: Miss A goalkeeper was needed and Leeds looked to Real Madrid's Kiko Casilla. Performances weren't great and he was handed an eight-game ban for racially abusing Charlton's Jonathan Leko in September 2019. Lewis Baker (loan) Verdict: Miss A good signing on paper but barely featured during the 2018/19 season, with his loan being cut short in the January to join Reading. Jamal Blackman (loan) Verdict: Unclear Another one brought in on loan during the first Bielsa summer but suffered a serious injury playing for the reserves in the November. Looked as if he was going to become the first choice goalkeeper at that stage too. Jack Harrison (loan) Verdict: Hit

Has been a regular for Leeds since joining on an initial loan deal from Manchester City. Rarely injured and a reliable option. It's clear to see why Bielsa was keen to have him brought in. Izzy Brown (loan) Verdict: Unclear Suffered injury issues which kept him out for large parts of the campaign. Unfortunately had to retire from the game at the age of 26. Ian Poveda Verdict: Miss A promising young player but hasn't had the same impact as other youngsters since brought in for that position. Failed to nail down a starting spot during a loan spell at Blackpool this season who were relegated from the Sky Bet Championship. Hélder Costa Verdict: Miss Signed to help Leeds achieve promotion to the Premier League and they did just that. However, ten goal involvements in 43 appearances during that season weren't quite the levels that the club would have hoped for at £15million. Ben White (loan) Verdict: Hit Hugely popular figure and one that Leeds fans were desperate to bring in on a permanent basis following that loan spell. White's career following this time at Elland Road demonstrate why. Illan Meslier Verdict: Hit

Young goalkeeper who has established himself as the starter for three seasons now. Has to be classified as a hit even if recent performances have been questionable. Eddie Nketiah (loan) Verdict: Unclear A popular figure during his time at Elland Road and scored some important goals from the bench. However, he never truly suited Bielsa's system and was recalled by Arsenal in the January. A goalscorer yes, but you have to account for the set-up you're bringing him into. Jean-Kévin Augustin (loan) Verdict: Miss Wow, the Augustin story is a wild and expensive one for Leeds. What appeared to be a good signing on paper but managed just 48 minutes following his loan arrival in January 2020. Leeds become involved in a legal battle with Leipzig in regards to the contract and the technicalities of promotion in the Covid year. They were ordered to pay the £18.4m fee to the German club and recent reports claim that Leeds also owe Augustin £24.5m in compensation. Joe Gelhardt Verdict: Unclear It's worth noting that in normal circumstances, Leeds wouldn't have signed Gelhardt for a cut price deal from Wigan. However, scored an important goal against Norwich as they stayed up last season and still very young. Sam Greenwood Verdict: Unclear Signed initially as a player for the young squad but has since made the move to the first team. Unclear still if he should play in midfield or remain as a forward. Another who is young and has scored this season. Rodrigo Verdict: Hit

Signed for a big fee from Valencia as Leeds prepared for their first campaign in the Premier League. Since established himself as a senior leader in this Leeds side Robin Koch Verdict: Unclear A player who fit the bill given the fact he fluctuated between centre-back and midfield for Freiburg, and has been a regular in the Leeds squad since his arrival. This is a bad defence though and one constantly conceding goals. Crysencio Summerville Verdict: Hit Exciting winger with a great name and one delivering following his promotion to the first team. Enjoyed a run of four consecutive Premier League games with goals before the World Cup break. Diego Llorente Verdict: Miss Formed a decent enough partnership with Struijk in the second-half of Leeds' first season back in the Premier League but hasn't worked out for him since then. Currently on loan at Roma. Raphinha Verdict: Hit

A genuine joy to watch and the best signing of the Orta era. Scored a vital penalty as Leeds stayed up on the final day at Brentford in 21/22. A total of 17 goals and 12 assists in 67 appearances before moving to Barcelona last summer. Daniel James Verdict: Miss There's still time for Daniel James at Leeds, a player they had chased for a while following a failed deadline day move from Swansea in January 2019. However, when a £25million signing is spending his second season out on loan, something hasn't worked out. Junior Firpo Verdict: Unclear Firpo's first season was disrupted by Covid/injury issues so we have to keep this in mind. Enjoyed positive spells this season but failed to establish himself as the regular starting left-back - a long-standing problem position at the club. Brenden Aaronson Verdict: Miss Leeds spent around £25million to bring in Brenden Aaronson from Salzburg, and when a club with their budget is spending that much on one player, you need an impact. That hasn't happened. Rasmus Kristensen Verdict: Unclear Brought into provide competition to Luke Ayling at right-back but he hasn't become the starter on a regular basis. Still time depending on future plans for Ayling and Cody Drameh. Marc Roca Verdict: Unclear A very good technical player but struggled in the absence of Tyler Adams. A player who dips in and out of form although his lower fee delivers less of a risk. Tyler Adams Verdict: Hit Has proven to be a popular player among Leeds fans and they have suffered while he's been injured. It's clear that he is the club's most important midfielder. Luis Sinisterra Verdict: Unclear

The direct replacement for Raphinha but one who has been injured at various points this season. Looks a very good player but needs to be available more. Joel Robles Verdict: Unclear Another brought in to be the substitute goalkeeper. Can't say much more than that. Wilfried Gnonto Verdict: Hit It's quite remarkable to think how close Leeds didn't come to signing Gnonto before his late arrival in the most recent summer window. A star who excites supporters - the 19-year-old has two goals and four assists in 20 Premier league games this season. Max Wöber Verdict: Hit