Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Features
News
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Leeds United's Rasmus Kristensen applauds fans

Rasmus Kristensen: Leeds defender joins Roma on season-long loan

By Sporting Life
12:18 · SAT July 15, 2023

Leeds defender Rasmus Kristensen has joined Serie A club Roma on a season-long loan.

The Denmark defender, 26, signed from RB Salzburg in the summer of 2022 and scored three time in 30 games last season.

He joins Diego Llorente in making a temporary switch to the Stadio Olimpico.

Rodrigo, Robin Koch and Brenden Aaronson have also left Elland Road this summer following the club's relegation to the Sky Bet Championship.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS