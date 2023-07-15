Rasmus Kristensen: Leeds defender joins Roma on season-long loan

Leeds defender Rasmus Kristensen has joined Serie A club Roma on a season-long loan.
The Denmark defender, 26, signed from RB Salzburg in the summer of 2022 and scored three time in 30 games last season.
He joins Diego Llorente in making a temporary switch to the Stadio Olimpico.
Rodrigo, Robin Koch and Brenden Aaronson have also left Elland Road this summer following the club's relegation to the Sky Bet Championship.
