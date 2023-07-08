Leeds: Diego Llorente returns to Roma on loan after Robin Koch joins Frankfurt

Leeds defender Diego Llorente has rejoined Roma on loan until the end of the 2023-24 season.

Llorente, 29, spent the second half of last season with the Italian club, making 12 appearances.

More departures are expected following Leeds’ relegation to the Sky Bet Championship, with fellow defender Robin Koch joining Eintracht Frankfurt on a season-long loan earlier this week.

Leeds appointed former Celtic head of football operations Nick Hammond as interim football advisor last month and former Norwich boss Daniel Farke was installed as head coach earlier this week.

