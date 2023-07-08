Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Features
News
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Diego Llorente also spent the second half of last season on loan at Roma

Leeds: Diego Llorente returns to Roma on loan after Robin Koch joins Frankfurt

By Sporting Life
15:47 · SAT July 08, 2023

Leeds defender Diego Llorente has rejoined Roma on loan until the end of the 2023-24 season.

Llorente, 29, spent the second half of last season with the Italian club, making 12 appearances.

More departures are expected following Leeds’ relegation to the Sky Bet Championship, with fellow defender Robin Koch joining Eintracht Frankfurt on a season-long loan earlier this week.

Leeds appointed former Celtic head of football operations Nick Hammond as interim football advisor last month and former Norwich boss Daniel Farke was installed as head coach earlier this week.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS