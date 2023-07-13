Sporting Life
Leeds forward Rodrigo

Rodrigo leaves Leeds to join Qatari side Al-Rayyan

By Sporting Life
22:40 · THU July 13, 2023

Leeds have announced that former club record signing Rodrigo has joined Qatari side Al-Rayyan.

United splashed out £27million when they signed the Spain forward from Valencia on a four-year deal in 2020 following their return to the Premier League.

The 32-year-old went on to make 97 appearances in all competitions for the club, scoring 28 goals.

A statement on the Leeds website said: “We thank Rodrigo for his efforts and wish him all the best for the future.”

Rodrigo’s departure to the Qatar Stars League comes as relegated Leeds prepare for next season in the Sky Bet Championship under new manager Daniel Farke.

The summer transfer window has already seen defenders Diego Llorente and Robin Koch and midfielder Brenden Aaronson leave United on season-long loans, joining Roma, Eintracht Frankfurt and Union Berlin respectively.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

