Raphinha ready for Premier League return?

Age: 26

Position: Winger

Club: Barcelona

Country: Brazil

Barcelona winger Raphinha arrived in Catalunya as the club's most expensive acquisition of the summer of 2022 at £55m and has delivered a mixed bag of performances ever since.

Competition in his position is fierce with Ousmane Dembele also a very strong contender to start when fit.

As a result, Raphinha has not consistently made the Barca XI, taking time to adjust to both La Liga and the high standards demanded by Xavi.

In recent weeks, however, the Brazil international has been hugely impressive. He played a key role in Barcelona's entertaining 2-2 draw with Manchester United at Camp Nou in the Europa League, setting up the first and scoring the second.

In the league, Raphinha has started the last two games against Athletic Club and Valencia in his favoured position on the right. He was decisive in both matches, scoring the only goal in each of those matches to help Xavi's side to consecutive wins.