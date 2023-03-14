Raphinha ready for Premier League return?

We aim to pick out players and cut through the noise to give analytical, objective insight with the latest focus on Barcelona winger Raphinha.
Barcelona winger Raphinha arrived in Catalunya as the club's most expensive acquisition of the summer of 2022 at £55m and has delivered a mixed bag of performances ever since.
Competition in his position is fierce with Ousmane Dembele also a very strong contender to start when fit.
As a result, Raphinha has not consistently made the Barca XI, taking time to adjust to both La Liga and the high standards demanded by Xavi.
In recent weeks, however, the Brazil international has been hugely impressive. He played a key role in Barcelona's entertaining 2-2 draw with Manchester United at Camp Nou in the Europa League, setting up the first and scoring the second.
In the league, Raphinha has started the last two games against Athletic Club and Valencia in his favoured position on the right. He was decisive in both matches, scoring the only goal in each of those matches to help Xavi's side to consecutive wins.
The former Leeds winger has scored nine goals and assisted a further nine in all competitions this season. Six of those have come in La Liga from an expected goals (xG) figure of 6.03, meaning that he is performing in line with his underlying numbers.
Cutting inside onto his favoured left foot, often to devastating effect, Raphinha has averaged a healthy volume of 3.42 shots per 95 this season.
Aside from goal-scoring ability, his creativity from the right has also been noteworthy, his four assists in La Liga coming from an expected assists (xA) per 95 figure of 0.42.
In two seasons in the Premier League, Raphinha scored 17 goals and laid on 12 assists for Leeds, the bright attacking spark in Marcelo Bielsa's exciting team.
It is therefore no wonder clubs like Chelsea and Newcastle are interested in paving a path for his return to the Premier League, a league in which he thrives.
Whether Barcelona can afford to keep him beyond this summer is another question entirely.