Leeds said in a statement: “Leeds United can confirm Raphinha has today completed a transfer to FC Barcelona for an undisclosed fee.

The Brazil winger is set to be officially unveiled later on Friday in Spain following the conclusion of a deal reportedly worth in excess of £50million.

Leeds United can confirm Raphinha has today completed a transfer to FC Barcelona for an undisclosed fee.

Leeds had announced earlier this week that they had agreed a deal “in principle” with Barcelona, effectively ending the interest of a number of clubs, reportedly including Chelsea and Arsenal.

Despite their well-documented cash-flow problems, Barcelona indicated their ability to finance a deal for the 25-year-old which could rise to a reported £54.7m including add-ons.

Leeds added in the statement: “We would like to place on record our sincere gratitude to Raphinha for his effort and contribution whilst at the football club.

“He showed unquestionable commitment and professionalism until the very end of his time at Elland Road and his celebrations at the Brentford Community Stadium will live long in the memory.

“Everyone at Leeds United would like to wish Raphinha the very best for the future and hope he enjoys great success at the Nou Camp and throughout his career.”