Rangers vs Union Saint-Gilloise betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

Football betting tips: Europa League 1pt Anan Khalaili to be carded at 3/1 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

BuildABet @ 9/1 Rangers to win

Hamza Igamane to score anytime

Anan Khalaili to commit 2+ fouls Click here to back with Sky Bet

Rangers and Union Saint-Gilloise square off in Glasgow on Thursday night and both have a chance of a top eight finish albeit, the hosts have a much larger chance (7/1) than the visitors (100/1) according to the odds. Union Saint-Gilloise are in 15th on 11 points so must win and hope a lot of results go their way to sneak into the top eight. Rangers are also on 11 points but have a superior goal difference (+6) to the six teams above them. They start the evening three points behind Lyon, Tottenham, Anderlecht and FCSB - who currently occupy spots from five to eight. Thursday’s hosts are brilliant on the continent and not so good domestically. It doesn’t make much sense but it is true and it is probably why Philippe Clement is still in a job.

Rangers boss Philippe Clement

Something must happen to them when they hear the Europa League anthem because they have taken points in five of seven games this term and only lost two of their last 18 (W10 D6) at the Ibrox in this competition. Compare this to their form on Scottish soil, where the Gers have made their worst start to a campaign since their return to the top flight in 2016/17. They have dropped points in nine of 24 games this season and are currently 10 points off the title pace. The home faithful will be hoping for some more European magic on Thursday.

What are the best bets? Given the dynamic of the game, a card happy referee appointment and the involvement of one of the competitions most cynical sides, the player card market is worth a look Damian Sylwestrzak is the man in the middle. He has averaged 5.4 cards per game in five Europa and Europa Conference League appearances. Union Saint-Gilloise have picked up the second most cards (23Y 3R) and, unsurprisingly, some of the competition's most poorly disciplined players represent the Belgian side.

ANAN KHALAILI has seven cards in 1,270 minutes of Europa League and domestic action this term (0.49 cards per 90), all for foul play. CLICK HERE to bet on Rangers vs Union Saint-Gilloise with Sky Bet At the time of writing, we are getting 3/1 across the market for him TO BE CARDED, though it is worth keeping an eye out for other firms' quotes, as plenty haven't yet priced the player card markets.

Predicted line-ups Rangers: Butland; Tavernier, Propper, King, Jefte; Raskin, Diomande; Bajrami, Dessers, Yilmaz; Igamane Union SG: Moris; Sykes, Mac Allister, Leysen; Niang, Vanhoutte, Perre, Sadiki, Khalaili; Ivanovic, Fuseini

Match facts Rangers have won all six of their home games against Belgian sides in all competitions by an aggregate score of 20-7. Their most recent such match was a 3-0 win over Union Saint-Gilloise in qualifying for the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League.

Union Saint-Gilloise have lost three of their four meetings with Scottish opponents in all competitions, with the exception being a 2-0 home win against Rangers in August 2022.

Rangers have only lost two of their 18 home group/league phase games in the UEFA Europa League (W10 D6), with both coming to Lyon in September 2021 (0-2) and October 2024 (1-4).

Union Saint-Gilloise have won three of their last five away major European matches (L2), as many as they’d managed in their first 16 such games (W3 D4 L9).

Franjo Ivanovic has scored a brace in both of Union Saint-Gilloise’s last two UEFA Europa League games, giving him four goals overall. Only Victor Boniface (6) and Roger Van Cauwelaert (5) have more in major European competition for the club.