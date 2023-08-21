Rangers vs PSV betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

Rangers and PSV do battle for the second straight season, with a defeat over two legs spelling the end of either's Champions League campaign before the group stage even begins. Last season it was the Gers who progressed thanks to a 1-0 win in Eindhoven that saw them come out on top 3-2 on aggregate, but things are a little different this season. The Scottish side were 8/5 favourites (PSV 9/5) for the home leg last year in a tight betting heat, but now find themselves as second favourites at a general 17/10 with their visitors priced as short as 13/10 in places.

That may seem like a big swing, but it does explain what's happened at both clubs in the last 12 months. Rangers are still a work in progress under Michael Beale and continue to flatter to deceive, edging past an average Servette side in the last round 3-2 on aggregate and most recently stumble past Scottish Championship side Greenock Morton in the Viaplay Cup. PSV, runners-up in the Dutch Eredivisie last season, look settled under new head coach Peter Bosz, starting the season with five straight wins in all competitions, including victory over champions Feyenoord in the Dutch Super Cup.

Given the way both sides like to set up, playing an attacking style, we should see goals at Ibrox, making OVER 2.5 GOALS the main bet of his preview. Despite only winning two of four in the Scottish Premiership and Champions League qualifiers, Rangers have averaged 2.27 xGF per game, so are having no issues creating chances. It's the same for PSV, who have averaged 2.20 xGF per game in league and UCLQ matches, and with question marks about both teams defences - Rangers keeping just one clean sheet in five, PSV just two in five - then goals should flow.

Luuk de Jong scored a penalty in his last game against Vitesse

If goals are to flow then the price on LUUK DE JONG TO SCORE ANYTIME looks on the large side. PSV's captain has scored four times in his four league and UCLQ matches this season, averaging 0.57 xG per 90 minutes. The Dutchman is the focal point to his sides attack, and is on penalty duty, which means I was expecting a price closer to 17/10 here.

Borna Barisic could have his hands full on Tuesday night

There appears an interesting battle down the Rangers left, with left-back BORNA BARISIC and right-winger JOHAN BAKAYOKO both looking ripe for cards. Barisic likes getting forward and will need to be tracked by Bakayoko, who has so far this season committed 1.5 fouls per game, but the Dutchman is a handful the other way too, so chancing both to be carded appeals. Score prediction: Rangers 2-2 PSV (Sky Bet odds: 10/1)

Team news James Tavernier and Borna Barisic were among the notable names to miss out against Greenock Morton, but the full-back duo are primed to return for this game alongside Todd Cantwell, Ryan Jack and John Souttar. As far as PSV are concerned, Bosz could be facing an unwanted selection dilemma at left-back, as Patrick van Aanholt was forced off with an unspecified concern in the second half of Saturday's win over Vitesse, so right-back Shurandy Sambo may have to fill in on that flank.

PSV forward Noa Lang is a doubt for Tuesday's game

Fellow defenders Armando Obispo and Fredrik Oppegard are missing too, and PSV are also sweating over the fitness of Noa Lang after the attacker missed the weekend's success with an unknown complaint.

Predicted line-ups Rangers: Butland; Tavernier, Souttar, Goldson, Barisic; Cifuentes, Jack, Cantwell; Sima, Danilo, Dessers PSV: Benitez; Teze, Ramalho, Boscagli, Sambo; Veerman, Sangare; Bakayoko, Til, Vertessen; De Jong