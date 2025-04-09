Rangers vs Athletic Club tips, best bets, Europa League preview and BuildABet

Barry Ferguson inherited a stagnant side from Philippe Clement and a club very much in transition, as Tom Carnduff wrote in his Old Firm preview. “Rangers' inconsistency leaves them in the midst of yet another rebuild although this one is significant. New owners, new approach, new manager more than likely. “That's to come in the summer though…” In the meantime, Ferguson is in charge until the end of the season and he hit the ground running. Since he took over at the end of February, his Gers side knocked Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce out on penalties in the last round of the Europa League, beat their Old Firm rivals at Celtic Park and came from two goals behind to beat Dundee 4-3.

The scenes 🤩



Rangers are through to the Quarter Finals of the Europa League in the most dramatic of styles, and don't they just know it 💙 pic.twitter.com/xSjotNwhOn — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) March 14, 2025

Across his seven game stint, Ferguson has won five and lost twice. That said, Rangers' home form is poor, losing their last five at the Ibrox in 90 minutes. And yet, there is an unpredictability about the Scottish side, their continental form doesn’t make sense and has papered over the cracks of another disappointing domestic campaign. Rangers are 13 points behind Celtic in the Scottish Premiership, who can secure the title in the next couple of games. It makes this quarter-final with Athletic Club all the more significant and I can’t help but feel Rangers are capable of pulling a rabbit out of the hat. Thursday’s opponents have not lost since the first leg defeat in Rome (W2 D3) and sit fourth in La Liga putting them in a strong position to qualify for the Champions League next term. Los Leones finished second in the Europa League group stage and came from behind to knock Roma out in the last round.

What are the best bets? Although my gut tells me Rangers get a result, it’s a flimsy way to prop up a punt, not least with their recent home form. Instead, the betting centres around Nico Williams and his dribbling ability. The Spaniard tops his side's charts for dribbles per game (3.4) and draws an average of 1.4 fouls per game. In nine Europa League starts, Williams has drawn 12 fouls and four cards from his direct opponents.

JAMES TAVERNIER and DUJON STERLING look set to be the pair trying to contain him. Sterling has eight cards to his name in all competitions this season, averaging 1.1 tackles and 0.7 fouls per game. Both his price to COMMIT 2+ FOULS and TO BE CARDED appeal. CLICK HERE to back Dujon Sterling to commit 2+ fouls with Sky Bet Tavernier is also worth a look. He has seven cards across 44 appearances in all competitions and averages 0.6 fouls. In an ideal world, we’d wait for the XI and pick one player. We don’t have that luxury so covering Tavernier at 3/1 to COMMIT 2+ FOULS and TO BE CARDED is the play. CLICK HERE to back James Tavernier to commit 2+ fouls with Sky Bet It is worth noting, both Sterling and Tavernier's prices to be carded are bigger with Unibet.

Predicted line-ups Rangers: Butland; Tavernier, Propper, Balogun; Sterling, Barron, Raskin, Jefte; Bajrami, Cerny; Dessers Athletic Club: Simon; Gorosabel, Paredes, Vivian, Boiro; Prados, Jauregizar; I. Williams, Sancet, N. Williams; Guruzeta