Celtic vs Rangers tips, best bets, Old Firm preview and BuildABet

It's another Scottish Premiership campaign where the title is done and dusted at this stage. Celtic hold a commanding 16-point lead over their Glasgow rival Rangers at the top of the table. The goal difference a staggering +70 - pride is the only thing to play for if you're the visitors now. And they'll have away fans at least, something this fixture has lacked in recent years. That only adds to the occasion - you can't dilute this derby no matter how many times it is played. Celtic are odds-on and it's hard to disagree. Rangers' inconsistency leaves them in the midst of yet another rebuild although this one is significant. New owners, new approach, new manager more than likely.

That's to come in the summer though and they're riding the high of penalty shootout success over Fenerbahce on Thursday. The fact it went to that stage, and they could have somewhat considered themselves fortunate at times for that to happen, just shows the problems they are having in performance. So brilliant one week, so awful the next. Perhaps then there is a case to say Rangers are value here because you just never know what you're going to get but ultimately you always want to side with the better team. That is Celtic and I'd have little issue in adding them to a Sunday accumulator.

What are the best bets? I won't be getting involved in the match market as a single though because of the prices. Instead, I'm always drawn to the odds of CALLUM MCGREGOR TO SCORE ANYTIME with multiple bookmakers going 13/2 on the bet. The midfielder has nine on his tally this season which includes one in the 3-0 win over Rangers at the beginning of September.

McGregor's Premiership shots return is averaging at 1.1 per game with the figure bumping up slightly to 1.2 in home games. That shot volume is satisfying enough for a player with his odds to strike. There's also the element of him featuring for the large majority so you don't have to worry too much about a tactical substitution - although the increasing use of sub-based switches among bookmakers does cover depending where you go (one of those offering the price is Paddy Power). I'd expect to see Celtic enjoying the majority of the chances and McGregor's shown his ability to strike, particularly from distance.

Team news Brendan Rodgers is likely to be without midfielder Paulo Bernardo, while winger James Forrest is also a doubt. It's expected to be much of the same in terms of a starting XI for the hosts though following the cup win over Hibernian last time out. Barry Ferguson has a near full Rangers squad to choose from and will need to balance things after they went the full distance on Thursday night. The likelihood is that he picks a similar XI though as they opt to go as strong as possible.

Predicted line-ups Celtic XI: Schmeichel; Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Trusty, Schlupp; Hatate, McGregor, Engels; Kuhn, Maeda, Jota. Rangers XI: Butland; Tavernier, Souttar, Balogun, Jefte; Diomande, Raskin; Cerny, Igamane, Hagi; Dessers.