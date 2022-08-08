Sporting Life
Rangers v Union Saint-Gilloise

Rangers v Royale Union Saint-Gilloise tips: Champions League best bets and preview

By Tom Carnduff
12:38 · MON August 08, 2022

Tom Carnduff picks out his best bets as Rangers look to progress to the next stage of Champions League qualifying against Union Saint-Gilloise.

Football betting tips: Champions League

1.5pts Rangers to be winning at half-time at 29/20 (Coral)

Rangers have a huge task on their hands to overturn a 2-0 deficit and progress to the next stages of Champions League qualifying. Belgian outfit Royale Union Saint-Gilloise stand in their way, having gained a significant victory in front of their own supporters last week.

Last season's Europa League finalists were very poor in that defeat but bounced back with a league victory over Kilmarnock at the weekend.

They know the importance of turning this result around, both financial and competitively, and they have the capability to do so - particularly after that very recent run in Europe.

Kick-off time: 19:45 BST, Tuesday

TV Channel: RangersTV

Rangers 7/10 | Draw 11/4 | Union Saint-Gilloise 7/2

In order to progress, Rangers have to make a positive start as a goal conceded could effectively kill the tie. This game being at home gives them a great opportunity to begin on the front foot.

It's something that we saw as part of that run to the Europa League final last season - Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side ensured that they struck early to boost their chances of progression.

They held a half-time lead at Ibrox in the round of 16, quarter-finals and semi-finals of Europe's second tier club competition and they need a repeat of that on Tuesday night.

Rangers' HT scores in home Europa League games

With this in mind, the value comes in taking the 29/20 on RANGERS TO BE WINNING AT HALF-TIME.

Crucially, half-time leads against Braga and Leipzig in the latter stages of the tournament came after losing the first legs on the road. Both of those games saw them hold a 2-0 advantage at the break.

A fast start is key and they have a good recent track record of doing just that in European competition. They also held a half-time lead in 58% of their 21/22 Scottish Premiership games.

Rangers v Union Saint-Gilloise best bets and score prediction

  • 1.5pts Rangers to be winning at half-time at 29/20 (Coral)

Score prediction: Rangers 2-0 Union Saint-Gilloise (Sky Bet odds: 13/2)

Odds correct at 1110 BST (08/08/22)

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

