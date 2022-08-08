Champions League winners Real Madrid host Europa League winners Eintracht Frankfurt in the Super Cup on Wednesday. Jake Osgathorpe previews the game, selecting best bets.

Wednesday's UEFA Super Cup takes place in Helsinki, Finland, and Real Madrid are heavy favourites to lift the trophy, priced as short as 1/6 in places. Eintracht Frankfurt have the ability to be no pushovers, but come into the game on the back of a 6-1 home thrashing at the hands of Bayern Munich, which doesn't bode at all well here. Real Madrid are yet to play a competitive game this season, with La Liga only getting underway this weekend, but a team with such a rich history in Europe will be in great shape for this game.

Carlo Ancelotti's side ran away with the La Liga title last season, and somewhat miraculously won the Champions League despite losing the two-legged xG battle in all knockout games and in the final against Liverpool. Frankfurt finished bottom half in the Bundesliga, completely prioritising the Europa League which proved to be a great decision, with the Eagles fully deserving of going all the way. We can't read too much into their battering at the hands of Bayern last Friday, with the Bundesliga champions looking fantastic and it being highly likely that Frankfurt were saving themselves for this game. However, Madrid's quality should tell, particularly in forward areas, with Oliver Glasner's side incredibly vulnerable at the back. Throughout their Europa League campaign last season, they allowed 1.32 xGA per game, and this is a step up in opponent.

REAL MADRID are expected to win, but the value play looks to be combining that result with KARIM BENZEMA TO SCORE, with it highly likely the Frenchman will be on the end of a fair of the few chances his team create. After all, Benzema averaged 0.90 xG/95 in La Liga last season, so with Madrid as a team averaging 2.24 xGF per game, he was on the end of 40% of Madrid's game-to-game xG. That was also the case in the Champions League, with Benzema averaging 0.64 xG/95 which equated to 40% Madrid's per game total, so if Los Blancos generate a fair few chances as expected, Benzema will be on the end of a fair few of them. In terms of basic stats, this best would have won in 17 of Real Madrid's 26 wins in La Liga last season (65%) and in five of their seven Champions League wins (71%).