Sergio Ramos next club odds: Real Madrid star is evens to join PSG this summer

Outgoing Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos is evens to join Ligue 1 club Paris St-Germain this transfer window with Sky Bet.

The 35-year-old, who has been with Madrid since 2005, will depart at the end of his contract this summer. Premier League champions Manchester City are thought to be in the running for the soon-to-be free agent who is 3/1 to join Pep Guardiola's team. Manchester United are also being touted as a possible destination at 6/1, while a return to former club Sevilla is currently 10/1.

Sergio Ramos next club (odds via Sky Bet) PSG - evens

Man City - 3/1

Man Utd - 6/1

Juventus - 8/1

Sevilla - 10/1

Liverpool - 10/1

Bayern Munich - 12/1

Inter Milan - 12/1 Odds correct at 0915 BST 17/06/21

Real Madrid announced on Wednesday evening that they will host a farewell to the defender on Thursday, followed by a press conference. A short statement on the La Liga club's website read: “Real Madrid C. F. announces that tomorrow, Thursday 17 June, at 12:30pm, an institutional act of tribute and farewell to our captain Sergio Ramos will be held, which will be attended by our president Florentino Perez. “Sergio Ramos will then appear before the media in a virtual press conference.” CLICK HERE TO READ: Daily Euros Naps and tipping guide

CLICK HERE TO READ: Daily Euros Nap and tipping guide