Euro 2020: Tactical previews of the quarter-final games including Ukraine v England

Alex Keble takes a tactical looks at the Euro 2020 quarter-final fixtures.

Switzerland v Spain: End-to-end game expected 17:00 BST, Friday on ITV 1

Venue: Gazprom Arena - Saint Petersburg, Russia The first quarter-final should get us off to an explosive start. The two survivors from the 14-goal chaos on Monday are set to carry on raining goals, mainly because their respective strengths correlate with the opposition weakness. That is usually a sign that the game will become stretched and goals will fly in at both ends. Switzerland’s main strength is using their wing-backs in a counter-attacking 3-4-1-2 to cross the ball into the box for Haris Seferovic, and they stand a good chance of finding success with this tactic against Spain. Luis Enrique encourages his team to play with a very high line specifically to avoid crossing situations, which they are neither good at preventing nor at defending the ball once it is in the box.

Seferovic has a major advantage over Eric Garcia. But Spain's excellent line-breaking passing - they probe with classic Enrique verticality by splitting Koke and Pedri wide to provide the forward pass option from Sergio Busquets – threatens to undermine the Swiss. They conceded three goals to Italy and three goals to France with some pretty chaotic defending through the middle of the pitch, where the 3-4-1-2 is short on midfield options and, frankly, short on quality at the back for the last eight of a major tournament.

Belgium v Italy: Belgium likely to be overrun Roberto Martinez’s side have been hit with bad news: Eden Hazard and Kevin de Bruyne will miss the game through injury, leaving Romelu Lukaku to carry the torch in the Belgium attack. It is plausible that he will do well up against a slow Italy defence, especially considering Roberto Mancini’s side should dominate possession and therefore hold a high defensive line, but then again there are just too many areas of the field in which Italy are stronger. The most important zone is central midfield.

Belgium were overrun for long periods of their fortunate 1-0 victory over Portugal in the previous round, with Martinez’s side outshot 22-6 and forced onto the back foot in the second half once Bruno Fernandes and Joao Felix came on. These two helped control the game largely because Belgium’s 3-4-3 is light in midfield; Youri Tielemans and Axel Witsel were crowded out by Portugal. Surely Italy can do the same.

Manuel Locatelli, Marco Verratti, and Jorginho should dominate possession for Italy, controlling central midfield and therefore grinding this injury-hit Belgium team into submission. If that wasn't bad enough, Italy can also find plenty of joy on the flanks behind Martinez's marauding wing-backs – a problem area throughout the tournament. On one side, Leonardo Spinazzola will overlap and on the other Federico Chiesa – the difference-maker against Austria – is set to play.

Czech Republic v Denmark: 3-4-2-1 ideal to stop balls into Schick This is the least predictable of the four games, and between two evenly-matched sides without a particularly obvious ability to dominate the match we should have a tense affair decided in the moments. In other words, this isn’t going to be the most ‘tactical’ game of the four, although the Czech Republic’s attacking focus on swinging crosses into Patrik Schik will be the defining strategy for Jaroslav Silhavy’s side. Denmark have the right system to stop them. The Danes will go in as favourites having generally performed better throughout the tournament – and because their 3-4-2-1 can limit Czech Republic’s main strength. Three of the Czechs’ five goals at Euro 2020 have been from set-pieces, while Spain are the only side left in the competition who attempt more crosses than Czech Republic’s 17 per match.

Silhavy plays a distinctly long-ball game, firing direct passes forward to get the wide men on the ball and cross for their main man in the box. The Danes are far more fluid in possession, and by deploying wing-backs they should have the personnel in the right spaces to shut down crosses. Even if they cannot, then Andreas Christensen, Simon Kjaer, and Jan Vestergaard is a powerful trio of centre-backs capable of challenging Schik.

Ukraine v England: Attacking football would see England ease through Ukraine are a highly defensive side capable of sitting behind the ball for long periods of time before suddenly exploding forward on the break, but England’s defensive sturdiness means they are not likely to be tested in the way a clumsy Netherlands or 10-man Sweden were. Andriy Shevchenko’s side’s main strength is their set-pieces – having scored two so far – and the trickery of Andriy Yarmolenko. That individualism, along with Oleksandr Zinchenko’s creativity from midfield, is the only real threat to England. Their 3-5-2 might encourage Southgate to again mirror formations and stick with a 3-4-3, but that would most likely be a mistake.

Ukraine will sit in a low block, and as such England must prepare for games similar to those against Scotland and Czech Republic. Forced to dominate possession, England will need to find a way to prise the Ukraine defence apart. That surely means a 4-2-3-1, the most attacking system England have deployed so far at Euro 2020 and a repeat of the formation that started so strongly against Czech Republic. Jack Grealish’s ability to draw defenders out of position, plus his capacity for winning set-pieces, makes him arguably England’s most important player – especially after he brought Harry Kane into the tournament on Tuesday evening.

Mason Mount's buzzing movement between the lines, giving England a progressive pass, will also be important for Southgate, and the England manager needs to bravely push his full-backs high up the pitch to stretch Ukraine out of their shell. Should Southgate go out to attack, his team will have no problem progressing to the last four.

