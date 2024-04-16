Sporting Life
Erling Haaland

Premier League top scorer odds: Who could pip Erling Haaland?

By Joe Townsend
10:10 · FRI April 26, 2024

In mid-April, as infantile Chelsea players squabbled over penalty duties during a 6-0 win over Everton, it went somewhat under the radar that Cole Palmer had risen to the top of the Premier League scoring charts via a perfect hat-trick

Palmer was cut from 20/1 to 3s to win the Golden Boot, having been 150/1 as recently as March 31.

He remains level with Erling Haaland on 20 league goals for the season, and leads the race by virtue of the nine assists he has provided this term compared to the Manchester City striker’s five.

But the former City man is not the only unlikely contender with just four rounds of fixtures to go.

As Haaland struggles with injury and form, five players are now within three goals of him - is it really that unthinkable that the Norwegian is pipped?

Premier League goalscorer charts

  • Cole Palmer - 20 goals, 9 assists
  • Erling Haaland - 20 goals, 5 assists
  • Ollie Watkins - 19 goals, 12 assists
  • Dominic Solanke - 18 goals, 3 assists
  • Mohamed Salah - 17 goals, 9 assists
  • Alexander Isak - 17 goals, 1 assist

Premier League Top Goalscorer odds (via Sky Bet)

  • Erling Haaland - 4/6
  • Cole Palmer - 11/4
  • Ollie Watkins - 13/2
  • Alexander Isak - 12/1
  • Dominic Solanke - 14/1
  • Mohamed Salah - 20/1

Edgy Erling

Manchester City's Erling Haaland
Haaland is nothing like as effective as last season

Haaland of course remains favourite, but he's streets behind last season in terms of both performances and potency.

Fitness struggles for large parts of the campaign have also contributed to him being challenged for a trophy that he ran virtually unopposed for on his way to a Premier League record 36 goals last term.

For those who backed him at a heavy odds-on pre-season, alarm bells will have been ringing after he was left out of the squad for both the FA Cup semi-final with Chelsea and City's trip to Brighton in midweek.

The latter ended in a 4-0 win for Pep Guardiola's side, so why rush him back?

Just two goals in nine appearances for club and country is as bad as it gets for Haaland, but ominously both those goals have come in his last two league games.

With City's final four matches including fixtures against defensively lax Nottingham Forest, Fulham and Tottenham, the Norwegian should have enough opportunities to get over the line.

Cool Cole

Cole Palmer Chelsea

A stunning performance against an abject Everton took Palmer from not even being spoken of as an outsider, to second favourite for the Golden Boot.

One of the top-flight's standout players this season and crucially with penalty duties there is little reason to believe the England international can't maintain his wonderful goalscoring form - 11 goals in his last eight matches in all competitions emphasises the hot streak he is on.

The Blues' next three fixtures are tough though, with a trip to Aston Villa followed by Tottenham and West Ham at home.

Outstanding Ollie

Ollie Watkins celebrates victory at Arsenal

Ollie Watkins' perfect finish in the closing stages of Aston Villa's 2-0 win at Arsenal typified just how much the striker has developed under Unai Emery's tutelage.

He leads the Premier League for goal involvements (goals + assists) this season with 31 and is arguably the best all-round centre-forward in the division.

Since Emery was appointed, Watkins has displayed incredible consistency in front of goal, scoring 34 times in 58 league games.

Should he continue at that rate, he will finish the season with between 22 and 23 goals - the former was enough in 2018/19, and the latter in 19/20, 20/21 and 21/22.

Incredible Isak

Alexander Isak

Alexander Isak may be pacing his effort just right to sneak in on the blindside.

Injuries have meant the Newcastle striker has played the fewest matches (25) of any contender, but he possesses the best minutes per goal ratio of 109 other than Palmer (104).

Since returning to full fitness at the start of March following his latest setback, the Sweden international has netted seven goals in seven league matches.

A huge advantage for Isak, too, is the opportunity to face the Premier League's two worst defences (Sheffield United and Burnley) during the run-in.

Struggling Salah

Mo Salah

It's hard to make a case for Mohamed Salah as he has been completely out of form since returning from a hamstring injury.

Despite that, he has still managed to score four times in his last seven appearances looking as bad as he probably ever has.

It might take one match to spark him back into life, and as Liverpool's usual penalty taker that provides the opportunity to bridge the gap.

Super Solanke

Dominic Solanke Bournemouth

Dominic Solanke's position as the outsider in the market is a head-scratcher, and surely based purely on the fact he plays for an unfashionable club.

His 20 goals in 38 appearances in all competitions this season speaks for itself, with the former Chelsea and Liverpool striker moving to another level since Andoni Iraola arrived as Bournemouth head coach.

Odds correct at 1000 GMT (26/04/24)

