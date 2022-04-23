Arsenal have shortened into 8/15 favourites to finish in the top four after beating Manchester United on Saturday and seeing rivals Tottenham held at Brentford.
It has been a great week for Arsenal.
Coming off the back of a hat-trick of defeats, many were writing the Gunners off in the top-four race given their tough schedule, but Mikel Arteta's side have made a serious statement with successive wins.
Arsenal went into the week as second favourites in the battle for a Champions League spot, with the Infogol model giving them just a 30.1% chance of securing fourth spot.
But Arteta's side won both matches against Chelsea (a) and Manchester United (h), scoring seven goals in the process, to regain the momentum and position in the race.
Those victories, coupled with Tottenham's drab performance in a goalless draw at Brighton, means Arsenal go into the final five games of the season with a two-point advantage over their north London rivals and in pole position.
The Infogol model now makes the Gunners the 62.9% favourites to finish in the top four, with the bookies following suit in the ever-changing battle, swiftly shortening Arsenal into 8/15 after Saturday's results.
Not only did Arsenal gain the upper hand on Spurs, but their win over United effectively all but knocked the Red Devils out of the race, with their chances of a top-four finish dropping to just 0.1%.
It is increasingly likely that the upcoming north London derby head-to-head on May 12 will have a huge bearing on who will finish in fourth spot, with Spurs and Arsenal seemingly now engaged in a private battle for fourth.
For now, Arsenal are in the driving seat, with their two-point cushion (if maintained heading into the derby) meaning a draw at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium would be seen as an excellent result.
There are set to be plenty more twists and turns yet though, with both sides facing some tough fixtures in the weeks ahead.