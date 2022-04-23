It has been a great week for Arsenal.

Coming off the back of a hat-trick of defeats, many were writing the Gunners off in the top-four race given their tough schedule, but Mikel Arteta's side have made a serious statement with successive wins.

Arsenal went into the week as second favourites in the battle for a Champions League spot, with the Infogol model giving them just a 30.1% chance of securing fourth spot.

But Arteta's side won both matches against Chelsea (a) and Manchester United (h), scoring seven goals in the process, to regain the momentum and position in the race.

Those victories, coupled with Tottenham's drab performance in a goalless draw at Brighton, means Arsenal go into the final five games of the season with a two-point advantage over their north London rivals and in pole position.