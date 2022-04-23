Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free Bets
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
Features
Transfer Centre
News
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Arsenal have had a good week in their bid to finish in the top four
Arsenal have had a good week in their bid to finish in the top four

Premier League top four finish odds and probabilities: Arsenal into 8/15 favourites

By Jake Osgathorpe
20:52 · SAT April 23, 2022

Arsenal have shortened into 8/15 favourites to finish in the top four after beating Manchester United on Saturday and seeing rivals Tottenham held at Brentford.

It has been a great week for Arsenal.

Coming off the back of a hat-trick of defeats, many were writing the Gunners off in the top-four race given their tough schedule, but Mikel Arteta's side have made a serious statement with successive wins.

Arsenal went into the week as second favourites in the battle for a Champions League spot, with the Infogol model giving them just a 30.1% chance of securing fourth spot.

But Arteta's side won both matches against Chelsea (a) and Manchester United (h), scoring seven goals in the process, to regain the momentum and position in the race.

Those victories, coupled with Tottenham's drab performance in a goalless draw at Brighton, means Arsenal go into the final five games of the season with a two-point advantage over their north London rivals and in pole position.

Chance top 4 finish

The Infogol model now makes the Gunners the 62.9% favourites to finish in the top four, with the bookies following suit in the ever-changing battle, swiftly shortening Arsenal into 8/15 after Saturday's results.

Not only did Arsenal gain the upper hand on Spurs, but their win over United effectively all but knocked the Red Devils out of the race, with their chances of a top-four finish dropping to just 0.1%.

Premier League Top 4 Finish 21/22 odds (via Sky Bet)

  • 8/15 - Arsenal
  • 11/8 - Tottenham
  • 50/1 - Manchester United
  • 250/1 - West Ham
  • 500/1 - Wolves

Odds correct at 2045 (23/04/22)

It is increasingly likely that the upcoming north London derby head-to-head on May 12 will have a huge bearing on who will finish in fourth spot, with Spurs and Arsenal seemingly now engaged in a private battle for fourth.

For now, Arsenal are in the driving seat, with their two-point cushion (if maintained heading into the derby) meaning a draw at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium would be seen as an excellent result.

There are set to be plenty more twists and turns yet though, with both sides facing some tough fixtures in the weeks ahead.

Arsenal remaining fixtures:

  • WHU (a), LEE (h), TOT (a), NEW (a), EVE (h)

Tottenham remaining fixtures

  • LEI (h), LIV (a), ARS (h), BUR (h), NOR (a)

Sunday best bets
ALSO READ: Our team pick out their best bets from across the continent on Sunday

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS