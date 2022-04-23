Manchester City moved four points clear at the top of the table with a thrashing of Watford. Elsewhere Newcastle hammered Norwich, while Leicester and Villa shared the spoils.

Manchester City 5-1 Watford Infogol xG: 3.02-0.34 Gabriel Jesus struck four times as Manchester City crushed Watford 5-1 to chalk off another win in their battle with Liverpool for the Premier League title. The Brazilian also provided the assist for City’s other goal, a stunning strike by Rodri, as the champions increased their lead at the top of the table to four points. Hassane Kamara did get on the scoresheet for the visitors but Roy Hodgson’s relegation-threatened side were no match for City, who were relentless and efficient in attack.

FOUR goals (2.0 xG) and an assist for Gabriel Jesus this afternoon: pic.twitter.com/7oRskJ5R22 — Sporting Life Football & Infogol (@InfogolApp) April 23, 2022

Seven points off safety and having played more games than the sides immediately above them, the Hornets are running out of time. Such was City’s dominance they could ease off in the closing stages knowing the onus was now on Liverpool to respond against Everton on Sunday. It also gave them chance to conserve some energy ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid. Meanwhile Jesus could savour his fine riposte to speculation about his future in the light of strong reports linking City with Erling Haaland.

Leicester 0-0 Aston Villa Infogol xG: 0.22-0.57 Jamie Vardy’s return failed to inspire Leicester to victory as they were held to a drab goalless draw by Aston Villa. The striker made just his second appearance since December after hamstring and knee injuries in a 0-0 stalemate at the King Power Stadium. Yet Vardy’s comeback as a second-half substitute still offers a huge boost ahead of the Foxes’ Europa Conference League semi-final first leg against Roma on Thursday.

Got a feeling Leicester 0-0 Aston Villa (xG: 0.26-0.65) won't be first on @GaryLineker's Match of the Day running order... pic.twitter.com/ZRGtR45mEW — Sporting Life Football & Infogol (@InfogolApp) April 23, 2022

That they emerged unscathed and earned a point from a bruising but forgettable encounter will be a comfort, with Jose Mourinho’s side arriving next week. Battling Villa, 15th in the table, at least ended a run of four straight defeats and had the best chances, Leon Bailey firing over and Tyrone Mings getting a header all wrong, but they were no better than the Foxes in a tight game.

Norwich 0-3 Newcastle Infogol xG: 0.38-1.73 Joelinton scored twice on his 100th Premier League appearance for Newcastle as they climbed into the top half with a comfortable 3-0 win over Norwich which moved the Canaries closer to relegation. It was the Magpies’ first win at Carrow Road since January 1994, with the Brazilian finding the net two times inside the first half. Joelinton broke the deadlock in the 35th minute with a curled strike into the top corner before slotting home again just six minutes later.

👏 Four wins in a row and Newcastle are up to NINTH in the Premier League.



Norwich 0-3 Newcastle

‣ xG: 0.52-1.73 pic.twitter.com/BEnTKg9mo3 — Sporting Life Football & Infogol (@InfogolApp) April 23, 2022

Bruno Guimaraes wrapped up the win at the start of the second half, when he beat a defender to Tim Krul’s attempted pass out from the back, before taking a touch and cleverly lobbing the goalkeeper. With Newcastle flying after a fourth consecutive win, Norwich remain rooted to the foot of the table, eight points from safety with five matches remaining.