An enthralling game saw both sides make plenty of mistakes at the back but a first Arsenal goal for Nuno Tavares, a Bukayo Saka penalty and a Granit Xhaka screamer proved more than enough for the hosts, who had looked shaky after Cristiano Ronaldo’s 100th Premier League goal had the visitors back in the game. Bruno Fernandes missed a penalty and Diogo Dalot twice hit the woodwork as United failed to make their period of superiority pay on an afternoon where Ralf Rangnick dropped United captain Harry Maguire. The England defender has been heavily criticised for his performances this season, culminating in a bomb threat last week. He was taken out of the spotlight at the Emirates Stadium as one of five changes from the galling 4-0 loss at Liverpool on Tuesday night. Rangick said Ten Hag has a difficult job when he takes the reins, but the “operation of the open heart” the German believes is required to overhaul United’s fortunes will come too late to revive their Champions League chances.

With Maguire watching on from the bench it soon became clear United’s defensive ills were not the fault of one man. Arsenal needed less than three minutes to break the deadlock, United’s defence all over the shop as the recalled pair of Raphael Varane and Alex Telles wafted a leg in failed attempts to clear a simple cross, allowing Saka a shot on goal. David De Gea did well to palm the effort away but Tavares was on hand, reacting quicker than Dalot to pop in the rebound. United looked to respond in kind, Fernandes and Ronaldo combining to free Anthony Elanga, whose low shot was well saved by Aaron Ramsdale. Ramsdale was then almost caught out having seen a pass intercepted by Scott McTominay but Fernandes could not take the chance as Gabriel Magalhaes blocked his shot behind. United were now creating the better chances, Ronaldo arrowing a drive over from an acute angle before Dalot cracked the crossbar with a fine strike. Arsenal still posed a threat as Mohamed Elneny and Martin Odegaard combined to free Nketiah, who should have done better than shooting straight at De Gea. The lead was soon doubled as VAR took centre stage, firstly ruling out an Nketiah goal for offside before drawing referee Craig Pawson’s attention to a foul on Saka in the build-up.

Manchester United's last four Premier League away games:



‣ Arsenal 3-1 Man Utd (xG: 2.35-2.37)

‣ Liverpool 4-0 Man Utd (xG: 2.16-0.12)

‣ Everton 1-0 Man Utd (xG: 0.37-0.80)

‣ Man City 4-1 Man Utd (xG: 2.91-0.93)



4 defeats. 12 goals conceded (7.79 xG). 2 goals scored (4.22). pic.twitter.com/eJXimuU5UL — Sporting Life Football & Infogol (@InfogolApp) April 23, 2022