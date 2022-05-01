Realistically it is now a straight fight between Arsenal and Tottenham for the final Champions League spot in the Premier League. How is it shaping up as we enter the final stage of the season?
Chelsea will be looking to cement yet another appearance in Europe's top club competition and are now a little more under pressure after picking up only a point from their past two matches, a draw at Manchester United and defeat at Everton.
Arsenal are in pole position to end their long wait for elite level midweek football to return to the Emirates, but north London rivals Tottenham have a claim of their own to fourth place.
3. Chelsea | Played: 34 | Points: 66 | Goal Difference: +39
4. Arsenal | Played: 34 | Points: 63 | Goal Difference: +13
5. Tottenham | Played: 34 | Points: 61 | Goal Difference: +20
Chelsea are in a really strong position for a return to the Champions League, sitting five points clear of Tottenham in fifth.
Arsenal will also fancy their chances of making Europe's top club competition next season given that they hold a two-point advantage over their north London rivals.
Tottenham have hope through the north London derby that is still to come but they will need to capitalise on an error elsewhere in case they can't secure a result there.
Odds correct at 1930 GMT (01/05/22)