Premier League title odds: Liverpool cut into 10/3 but tough fixtures to come

Liverpool have been cut into 10/3 to win the Premier League title after entering the second international break at the top of the table, trailing favourites Arsenal and holders Manchester City in the betting.
City and Arsenal sit a point adrift, both with a goal difference that's inferior by two.
Odds correct at 1215 BST (07/10/24)
Before a ball was kicked the Reds were 8/1 to end the season as champions in Arne Slot's first season, but with a home league defeat by Nottingham Forest the only blemish on what has been a near faultless start to life for their new manager, the money has come in for the Anfield side.
Slot's record reads W9 D0 L1 in all competitions, with Liverpool scoring 23 goals, conceding just four and keeping seven clean sheets.
In a further boost to his team's title hopes, holders City have lost Rodri to a season-ending knee injury and Kevin De Bruyne for an unknown period of time, while Arsenal's captain Martin Odegaard - missing since August - remains on the sidelines.
Let's not get carried away.
Liverpool have undoubtedly enjoyed a wonderful opening two months, however they have been lucky, benefiting greatly from a straightforward schedule.
They are yet to face a team who finished in the Premier League's top seven last season, with their toughest fixture in that respect a trip to Old Trafford on September 1 to play a poor Manchester United side who according to expected goals (xG) data warranted a bottom-half finish in 2023/24; they unsurprisingly thrashed them 3-0.
Things balance out for Slot's men on their return to action after the international period, though.
They begin with a home match against Chelsea, then travel to Arsenal and Brighton before hosting Aston Villa and Manchester City either side of momentary respite via a trip to Southampton.
Away games against Newcastle and Everton then follow, before another small mercy by hosting Fulham. Tottenham away is next.
Mixed into this tricky 10-game spell in the top flight they must navigate some incredibly difficult matches in the Champions League, with a trip to RB Leipzig and home matches against German champions Bayer Leverkusen and holders Real Madrid.
For good measure, Liverpool have also drawn an impressive Brighton team in the next round of the Carabao Cup.
Always be wary of the fixture list.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.