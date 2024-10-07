Premier League title odds: Liverpool cut into 10/3 but tough fixtures to come

Liverpool have been cut into 10/3 to win the Premier League title after entering the second international break at the top of the table, trailing favourites Arsenal and holders Manchester City in the betting.

City and Arsenal sit a point adrift, both with a goal difference that's inferior by two.

Premier League 24/25 title odds (via Sky Bet) Arsenal - 6/4

Manchester City - 7/4

Liverpool - 10/3

Before a ball was kicked the Reds were 8/1 to end the season as champions in Arne Slot's first season, but with a home league defeat by Nottingham Forest the only blemish on what has been a near faultless start to life for their new manager, the money has come in for the Anfield side. Slot's record reads W9 D0 L1 in all competitions, with Liverpool scoring 23 goals, conceding just four and keeping seven clean sheets. In a further boost to his team's title hopes, holders City have lost Rodri to a season-ending knee injury and Kevin De Bruyne for an unknown period of time, while Arsenal's captain Martin Odegaard - missing since August - remains on the sidelines.

Always be wary of the fixture list Let's not get carried away. Liverpool have undoubtedly enjoyed a wonderful opening two months, however they have been lucky, benefiting greatly from a straightforward schedule.

They are yet to face a team who finished in the Premier League's top seven last season, with their toughest fixture in that respect a trip to Old Trafford on September 1 to play a poor Manchester United side who according to expected goals (xG) data warranted a bottom-half finish in 2023/24; they unsurprisingly thrashed them 3-0. Things balance out for Slot's men on their return to action after the international period, though. Liverpool fixtures, stats and insight They begin with a home match against Chelsea, then travel to Arsenal and Brighton before hosting Aston Villa and Manchester City either side of momentary respite via a trip to Southampton. Away games against Newcastle and Everton then follow, before another small mercy by hosting Fulham. Tottenham away is next.