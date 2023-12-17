Premier League title odds: Is now the time to back City?

Reigning champs Manchester City remain favourites to win a record-breaking fourth straight Premier League title, but after drawing this weekend, they have drifted to an odds-against price for the first time this season. Pep Guardiola's side are five points off top spot after 17 matches, and are now available to back at a best price of 6/4.

Premier League title odds (via Sky Bet) Manchester City - 5/4

Arsenal - 9/4

Liverpool - 11/4

Aston Villa - 12/1

Tottenham 28/1

200/1 bar Odds correct at 1900 GMT (17/12/23)

Despite going through a sticky patch of form, winning just one of their last six league games, the Cityzens still top the expected points (xP) table while continue to boast the best underlying xG process in the division (+1.25 xGD per game). That level is only slightly worst than last season's treble winning side, which averaged +1.32 xGD per game, suggesting Pep's side aren't doing too much wrong, and perhaps have been unfortunate not to have collected more points.

They break for the Club World Cup now and don't play again in the Premier League until they take on Everton on the 27th December. Is this Arsenal's year? It is Arsenal who lead the way on 39 points. At the same stage last season, the Gunners had accumulated 44 points, though their underlying process then and now is extremely similar. The question around Arsenal is the same as last season - can they maintain the pace and deal with the pressure leading from the front. Arteta's men are a best priced of 5/2 to do so this season, but face arguably their biggest test of the season next weekend, as they travel to Anfield.

Liverpool missed the chance to go top of the table as they could only draw with Manchester United, but are just a point off top having started the season much better than last. In fact, Jurgen Klopp's men have picked up 10 more points than at the same stage last season. They are a transformed team, especially in midfield, but remain somewhat inconsistent, and haven't been as controlled as Arsenal through the opening stretches of the season. The Reds can be backed at 3/1 to win a second Premier League title. Any chance for Villa or Spurs? Of course, we must mention Aston Villa, who at this stage of the campaign at least, have put themselves in the title conversation.