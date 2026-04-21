Premier League tips: Burnley vs Manchester City predictions, best bets and preview

Any kind of win on Wednesday night will see them overtake the Gunners at the top. A one-goal winning margin puts the duo level on goal difference, with City moving ahead on goals scored.

Pep Guardiola's men undoubtedly have the momentum, but the fact Arsenal produced their best performance in months at The Etihad, and after Wednesday will host Newcastle and Fulham before City play another league game, provides the possibility for this fascinating race to take further twists.

It is highly unlikely we will see one in midweek, though.

The bookies are right to have both a Man City win (1/9) and over 2.5 goals (1/3) incredibly short as Guardiola's side could hardly have wished for a better fixture.

They have won their last 14 meetings with Burnley, scoring 51 and conceding only three goals.

Eleven of those fixtures have seen MANCHESTER CITY WIN TO NIL and that is a standout bet at 10/11 in a match where there is little value elsewhere.

The Clarets have lost seven (W1 D2) of their last 10 league games and failed to score in three of their last five matches.

Gianluigi Donnarumma's individual error to gift Kai Havertz an equaliser on Sunday is the only goal City have conceded during their four-match winning run.