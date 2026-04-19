Premier League title odds: Manchester City favs after beating Arsenal

Manchester City are now 8/11 favourites to win the Premier League title after beating Arsenal 2-1 at The Etihad on Sunday.
Victory for Pep Guardiola's side moved them within three points of the Gunners (6/5) with a game in hand, meaning if they win at Burnley on Wednesday they will go top of the table for the first time since August, overtaking Arsenal on goals scored.
A superb, end-to-end match was ultimately settled by Erling Haaland's second-half strike after a first half in which Rayan Cherki scored a wonderful individual goal to hand City the lead only for Gianluigi Donnarumma to almost immediately lend a helping hand to the visitors, dawdling on a back-pass before Kai Havertz blocked his clearance into the net.
Both Haaland and Eberechi Eze hit the post in an entertaining second period, with the Norwegian having the last laugh by firing home inside the area just after the hour mark.
Arsenal responded well, with Gabriel going closest by heading against the woodwork himself.
But City held firm to grab hold of the title race and leave the Gunners, who played the best they have in weeks, reeling from a fourth successive domestic defeat - this perhaps both the most crushing and damaging to their season's aspirations.
Odds correct at 18:30 BST (19/4/26)
More from Sporting Life
- Fixtures, results and live scores
- Home of This Week's Acca
- Football and other sports tips
- Download the Sporting Life app
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.