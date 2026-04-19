Premier League title odds: Manchester City favs after beating Arsenal

Victory for Pep Guardiola's side moved them within three points of the Gunners (6/5) with a game in hand, meaning if they win at Burnley on Wednesday they will go top of the table for the first time since August, overtaking Arsenal on goals scored.

A superb, end-to-end match was ultimately settled by Erling Haaland's second-half strike after a first half in which Rayan Cherki scored a wonderful individual goal to hand City the lead only for Gianluigi Donnarumma to almost immediately lend a helping hand to the visitors, dawdling on a back-pass before Kai Havertz blocked his clearance into the net.

Both Haaland and Eberechi Eze hit the post in an entertaining second period, with the Norwegian having the last laugh by firing home inside the area just after the hour mark.

Arsenal responded well, with Gabriel going closest by heading against the woodwork himself.

But City held firm to grab hold of the title race and leave the Gunners, who played the best they have in weeks, reeling from a fourth successive domestic defeat - this perhaps both the most crushing and damaging to their season's aspirations.