Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
football icon|
Football Scores & Fixtures Football Tips This Week's Acca League Tables Vidiprinter Super6 Tips
Sporting Life
Horse RacingFootballTipsGreyhoundsSportsFree Betsnew
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
football icon|
Football Scores & Fixtures Football Tips This Week's Acca League Tables Vidiprinter Super6 Tips
Manchester City's Erling Haaland celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and and Arsenal

Premier League title odds: Manchester City favs after beating Arsenal

By Joe Townsend
Football
Sun April 19, 2026 · 29 min ago

Manchester City are now 8/11 favourites to win the Premier League title after beating Arsenal 2-1 at The Etihad on Sunday.

Victory for Pep Guardiola's side moved them within three points of the Gunners (6/5) with a game in hand, meaning if they win at Burnley on Wednesday they will go top of the table for the first time since August, overtaking Arsenal on goals scored.

A superb, end-to-end match was ultimately settled by Erling Haaland's second-half strike after a first half in which Rayan Cherki scored a wonderful individual goal to hand City the lead only for Gianluigi Donnarumma to almost immediately lend a helping hand to the visitors, dawdling on a back-pass before Kai Havertz blocked his clearance into the net.

Both Haaland and Eberechi Eze hit the post in an entertaining second period, with the Norwegian having the last laugh by firing home inside the area just after the hour mark.

Arsenal responded well, with Gabriel going closest by heading against the woodwork himself.

But City held firm to grab hold of the title race and leave the Gunners, who played the best they have in weeks, reeling from a fourth successive domestic defeat - this perhaps both the most crushing and damaging to their season's aspirations.

Odds correct at 18:30 BST (19/4/26)

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Join for Free
Image of stables faded in a gold gradientGet exclusive Willie Mullins insight, plus access to premium articles, expert tips and Timeform data, plus more...
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

FOOTBALL TIPS