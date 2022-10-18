Steven Gerrard is the heavy odds-on favourite to be the next Premier League manager to leave their position.

Gerrard - who saw his Aston Villa side beaten by Chelsea on Sunday - has been in the position for less than a year having switched Rangers for the West Midlands club in November 2021. Sunday's loss made it three consecutive games without victory, leaving Villa 16th in the Premier League table with nine points gained from a possible 30. They were slightly unfortunate in their latest defeat though, posting 2.54 xG to Chelsea's 1.19, only to be denied by some brilliant Kepa Arrizabalaga saves.

Next Premier League manager to leave (via Sky Bet) Steven Gerrard - 1/8

Ralph Hasenhüttl - 8/1

Brendan Rodgers - 10/1

Steve Cooper - 16/1

Jesse Marsch - 20/1 Odds correct at 0825 BST (18/10/22)

"I’d be stupid not to be aware of where we’re at and accept that," Gerrard told the media after the game. "Every time I have spoken I have fronted that up, I won’t hide from the criticism. "I was aware of all the shouts which came from behind the bench but I don’t think all of them were directed at me from a personal point of view. "I heard a group singing from the Holte End, I’m aware of it all. I have to accept it and try to do everything I can to change the way they are feeling." Poch to replace Gerrard?

Gerrard's odds were cut further following reports that Aston Villa are already seeking a replacement. The Daily Telegraph reports that the club make an ambitious attempt to convince Mauricio Pochettino to step back into management. The former Argentina international has been out of work since leaving PSG in July and is well known to Premier League fans from his time at Tottenham. He guided Spurs to the Champions League final in 2019, while winning Ligue 1 and the Coupe de France during his time in the French capital.

