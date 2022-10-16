They were slightly unfortunate in their latest defeat though, posting 2.54 xG to Chelsea's 1.19 , only to be denied by some brilliant Kepa Arrizabalaga saves.

It made it three consecutive games without victory, leaving Gerrard's side 16th in the Premier League table with nine points gained from a possible 30.

"I’d be stupid not to be aware of where we’re at and accept that," Gerrard told the media after Sunday's loss.

"Every time I have spoken I have fronted that up, I won’t hide from the criticism.

"I was aware of all the shouts which came from behind the bench but I don’t think all of them were directed at me from a personal point of view.

"I heard a group singing from the Holte End, I’m aware of it all. I have to accept it and try to do everything I can to change the way they are feeling.

"If the players can replicate the first hour moving forward they won’t have an issue. If we can do that to Chelsea I don’t think we will have any issues.

"The scoreline flatters Chelsea. I’m still in a little bit of disbelief we haven’t got at least a couple of goals."

Jürgen Klopp drifted in the betting following Liverpool's 1-0 win over Manchester City, while Ralph Hasenhüttl remains second-favourite after Southampton were beaten by West Ham.