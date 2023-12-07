Premier League sack race odds: Steve Cooper 1/8 favourite to be next to go

Steve Cooper is the clear 1/8 favourite to be the next Premier League manager to leave their position.

It comes after his Nottingham Forest side were hammered 5-0 by Fulham on Wednesday night. Cooper's Forest have slipped to 16th in the Premier League table but hold a six-point advantage over Everton in 18th, although they are still to play in the round of midweek fixtures.

They've lost their last four league outings, conceding 12 goals across that period.

Next Premier League manager to leave (odds via Sky Bet) Steve Cooper - 1/8

Roy Hodgson - 6/1

Erik ten Hag - 8/1

Vincent Kompany - 12/1

Rob Edwards - 18/1 Odds correct at 0910 GMT (07/12/23)

Cooper oversaw Forest's rise to the Premier League following his appointment in September 2021, keeping them in England's top-flight on their return. Despite growing pressure at the beginning of the 22/23 campaign, he put pen-to-paper on fresh terms on a contract running until 2025. Reports have previously linked Crystal Palace with a potential move for Cooper should he become available, and Roy Hodgson is next in the market at 6/1.

Following Palace's 2-0 home defeat to Bournemouth, he claimed that "the fans have been spoiled here in recent times." However, he clarified the comments shortly after by saying: "Don’t desert us because it’s a bad moment. "We’re as sad as you are but you’re going to be very important to get behind us and send your support and warmth to the players because that’s what they need. If I say spoiled that’s probably harsh." Erik ten Hag is 8/1 in the betting following Manchester United's win over Chelsea, while Burnley's Vincent Kompany is 12/1.