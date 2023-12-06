Premier League round-up: Fulham thrash Nottingham Forest to pile pressure on Steve Cooper

Fulham 5-0 Nottingham Forest The pressure has been piled on Steve Cooper following a heavy defeat at Fulham, with the Cottagers hitting Forest for five. Alex Iwobi and Raul Jimenez both bagged braces before captain Tom Cairney added a late fifth.

Nottingham Forest have now lost 19 of their 27 Premier League away games since promotion, winning just twice. This defeat extends their poor form to just one win in 11, and leaves them 16th in the table, six points above third bottom Everton, who play tomorrow.

Manchester United 2-1 Chelsea Erik ten Hag's side put in one of their best attacking displays of the season against Chelsea, racking up 4.07 xGF in their 2-1 win. A Scott McTominay brace sealed the deal, as United looked much improved from the defeat at Newcastle.

The Red Devils were unfortunate not to win by a wider margin, with Chelsea looking all over the place defensively. Despite all the criticism and negativity around the club, Ten Hag's men head into the weekend's home game against an in-form Bournemouth just three points behind neighbours Manchester City. As for Chelsea, it's another case of one step forward and two back, with the Blues lacking consistency.

Sheffield United 0-2 Liverpool Chris Wilder's first game back as Sheffield United boss ended in defeat, as Liverpool won comfortably at Bramall Lane. The Reds scored after 37 minutes through Virgil van Dijk before a late second from Dominik Szobszlai, and kept their first away clean sheet of the season.

Crystal Palace 0-2 Bournemouth The boos rang around Selhurst Park at full-time as Bournemouth beat Crystal Palace 2-0. The Eagles were second best throughout and once again struggled create chances, a major cause for concern for Roy Hodgson.

Goals from Marcos Senesi and substitute Kieffer Moore extended the Cherries unbeaten league run to four, with Andoni Iraola's side picking up 13 points from their last 18 available, drawing level on points with Palace after this success.