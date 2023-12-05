Everton vs Newcastle betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

There may not be a better time to face Newcastle. The visitors have half a bus load of players in the treatment room - number one Nick Pope the latest to join the seemingly ever growing list of absentees. There is also a crucial match against Tottenham at the weekend and a must win in the Champions League next Tuesday for Eddie Howe’s men. Navigating this trip to Goodison Park will be tricky for the visitors. Not least considering Everton’s form. Sean Dyche’s side have lost just one of their last six which leaves them three points from safety despite a ten-point deduction.

Anthony Gordon left Everton for Newcastle

ANTHONY GORDON strikes me as the type of player who might want to get one over his former employers, I also do not think he will be expecting a hero’s welcome, which are a couple of reasons why his price TO BE SHOWN A CARD appeals. CLICK HERE to back Anthony Gordon to be shown a card with Sky Bet His tally of six cards in twice as many Premier League starts for the Magpies is also a factor. As is the appointment of Tim Robinson as the official. This referee dished out 39 cards in eight games - six coming in his last game involving Everton and five when he last took charge of a Newcastle contest.

Although their paths never crossed at Finch Farm, I could not resist combining a Gordon booking with ASHLEY YOUNG TO BE SHOWN A CARD at 14/1. CLICK HERE to back Anthony Gordon and Ashley Young to be shown a card with Sky Bet The veteran full-back has notched up seven cards already this campaign, equaling his tally for last season in a third of the appearances.

Over 2.5 goals CLICK HERE to back with Sky Bet The defeat against Manchester United was the first time Everton failed to score on their own patch since mid-September in a 1-0 defeat to Arsenal. In the five games since, they have scored eight with over 2.5 goals clicking on four occasions. I imagine the loss of Pope will only have a negative impact on Howe’s backline. His side have had no issues finding the net this term though, only Aston Villa (33) and Manchester City (36) trump their tally of 32 goals scored.

Team News

Amadou Onana will be given every chance to prove his fitness for this fixture. The midfielder missed the Toffees' last two games since being forced off at Selhurst Park. Dominic Calvert-Lewin also missed the win at the City Ground but is expected to return upfront at the expense of Beto. Pope became the latest addition to a crowded treatment room. Eddie Howe’s side could head to Merseyside with 13 absentees. Martin Dubravka should replace Pope in between the sticks. Anthony Gordon is also a doubt against his former employers but should be fit enough to start in attack.

Predicted lineups Everton: Pickford; Young, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Harrison, Garner, Gueye, McNeil; Doucoure; Calvert-Lewin. Newcastle: Dubravka; Trippier, Schar, Lascelles, Livramento; Miley, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Almiron, Isak, Gordon.

Match facts Everton have lost five of their last six Premier League games against Newcastle (W1), as many as they had in their previous 24 against them (W13 D6).

Newcastle won this exact fixture 4-1 last season, and are looking to secure back-to-back away league victories against Everton for the first time since a run of three between 1958 and 1960.

Everton have lost their last four midweek (Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday) Premier League matches, conceding four goals in each of the last three. Their last such game was a 4-1 home defeat to Newcastle on a Thursday in April last season.

Newcastle have won their last three midweek (Tues, Weds, Thurs) Premier League matches by an aggregate score of 13-3.

Having won three of their first four Premier League home games under Sean Dyche (L1), Everton have won just two of their last 12 at Goodison Park (D2 L8), with both of those victories coming against Bournemouth.

Newcastle have won just one of their last eight Premier League away games (D4 L3), beating Sheffield United 8-0 in September. They’ve conceded twice in each of their last three on the road, last doing so in four straight away Premier League games between April and August 2015.

No team has failed to score in more different Premier League home games than Everton so far this season (4). All eight of their goals at Goodison Park in all competitions this term (5x Premier League, 3x EFL Cup) have been scored by different players.

Ignoring their 10 point deduction, Everton have earned just 23.5% of their Premier League points in home games this season (4/17). Last season, 58.3% of their points came at Goodison Park (21/36).

Everton have opened the scoring in four of their last five Premier League matches, and have yet to lose when scoring first in the competition under Sean Dyche (W10 D4).

Newcastle’s Callum Wilson has scored eight goals in his last eight Premier League away games. He’s also scored four braces against Everton in the competition (including in each of his last two away games against them), with only Harry Kane (6) and Alan Shearer (5) scoring multiple goals against the Toffees more often in the Premier League.