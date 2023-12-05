Everton vs Newcastle betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

1pt Anthony Gordon to be shown a card at 7/2 (General)
0.5pts Anthony Gordon and Ashley Young to be shown cards at 14/1 (William Hill)
There may not be a better time to face Newcastle.
The visitors have half a bus load of players in the treatment room - number one Nick Pope the latest to join the seemingly ever growing list of absentees.
There is also a crucial match against Tottenham at the weekend and a must win in the Champions League next Tuesday for Eddie Howe’s men.
Navigating this trip to Goodison Park will be tricky for the visitors.
Not least considering Everton’s form. Sean Dyche’s side have lost just one of their last six which leaves them three points from safety despite a ten-point deduction.
ANTHONY GORDON strikes me as the type of player who might want to get one over his former employers, I also do not think he will be expecting a hero’s welcome, which are a couple of reasons why his price TO BE SHOWN A CARD appeals.
His tally of six cards in twice as many Premier League starts for the Magpies is also a factor. As is the appointment of Tim Robinson as the official.
This referee dished out 39 cards in eight games - six coming in his last game involving Everton and five when he last took charge of a Newcastle contest.
Although their paths never crossed at Finch Farm, I could not resist combining a Gordon booking with ASHLEY YOUNG TO BE SHOWN A CARD at 14/1.
The veteran full-back has notched up seven cards already this campaign, equaling his tally for last season in a third of the appearances.
The defeat against Manchester United was the first time Everton failed to score on their own patch since mid-September in a 1-0 defeat to Arsenal.
In the five games since, they have scored eight with over 2.5 goals clicking on four occasions.
I imagine the loss of Pope will only have a negative impact on Howe’s backline. His side have had no issues finding the net this term though, only Aston Villa (33) and Manchester City (36) trump their tally of 32 goals scored.
Amadou Onana will be given every chance to prove his fitness for this fixture. The midfielder missed the Toffees' last two games since being forced off at Selhurst Park.
Dominic Calvert-Lewin also missed the win at the City Ground but is expected to return upfront at the expense of Beto.
Pope became the latest addition to a crowded treatment room. Eddie Howe’s side could head to Merseyside with 13 absentees.
Martin Dubravka should replace Pope in between the sticks. Anthony Gordon is also a doubt against his former employers but should be fit enough to start in attack.
Everton: Pickford; Young, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Harrison, Garner, Gueye, McNeil; Doucoure; Calvert-Lewin.
Newcastle: Dubravka; Trippier, Schar, Lascelles, Livramento; Miley, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Almiron, Isak, Gordon.
Odds correct at 1800 GMT (05/12/23)
