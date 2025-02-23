Premier League sack race odds: Ruud van Nistelrooy odds-on favourite

Leicester boss Ruud van Nistelrooy is the odds-on favourite to be the next Premier League manager to leave their position.

Van Nistelrooy's Foxes side were comfortably beaten 4-0 by Brentford on Friday night - their tenth defeat under the current boss after he took on the role at the beginning of December. Wolves' victory away at Bournemouth leaves Leicester 19th in the Premier League table, now five points adrift of safety. Van Nistelrooy has won just two of his 13 league games at the helm with all ten losses coming across their last 11 outings.

Next Premier League manager to leave odds (via Sky Bet) Ruud van Nistelrooy - 4/5

Ange Postecoglou - 11/8

No manager to leave - 6/1

Ivan Juric - 10/1

Enzo Maresca - 14/1

Pep Guardiola - 22/1

Ruben Amorim - 22/1 Odds correct at 1840 GMT (23/02/25)

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou has drifted from 6/5 on Sunday morning to 11/8 following the latest round of fixtures. A convincing 4-1 win away at Ipswich on Saturday relieves some of the pressure, with his Tottenham side still the favourites to win the Europa League. Pep Guardiola saw his odds cut slightly after Manchester City were beaten 2-0 by Liverpool in Super Sunday's main event - he's now 22/1 from 28s. That result made it four defeats from their last six in all competitions and left them 20 points behind the current leaders and their most recent opponent in the standings.