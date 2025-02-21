Europa League draw: Tottenham favourites in betting after Alkmaar round of 16 tie

Tottenham are the 9/2 favourites to win the Europa League after drawing AZ Alkmaar in the round of 16.
Ange Postecoglou's side finished fourth in the Europa League table and take on the Eredivisie side who saw off Galatasaray 6-3 on aggregate in their knockout playoff.
Spurs sit ahead of Manchester United in the market - they've been drawn against LaLiga side Real Sociedad.
Ruben Amorim guided United to third after taking over from Erik ten Hag in November. He's won all four European games at the helm so far.
In Sociedad, they face an outfit who finished 13th and comfortably beat Danish side Midtjylland 7-3 on aggregate in the knockout playoffs.
Europa League round of 16 draw in full
- Bodo/Glimt vs Olympiacos
- Fenerbahce vs Rangers
- Ajax vs Eintracht Frankfurt
- FCSB vs Lyon
- AZ Alkmaar vs Tottenham
- Real Sociedad vs Manchester United
- Plzen vs Lazio
- Roma vs Athletic Bilbao
Rangers qualified in the crucial eighth and final automatic spot and they've been paired with Turkish giants Fenerbahce in the round of 16 - they lowest-ranked side of the League Stage.
Other ties of interest see Ajax take on Eintracht Frankfurt while Roma welcome Athletic Bilbao first in their two-legged contest.
The first legs will be played on Thursday March 6 with the return fixtures scheduled for a week later.
Europa League quarter-final draw
- Bodo/Glimt OR Olympiacos vs Plzen OR Lazio
- AZ Alkmaar OR Tottenham vs Ajax OR Eintracht Frankfurt
- Fenerbahce OR Rangers vs Roma OR Athletic Bilbao
- FCSB OR Lyon vs Real Sociedad OR Manchester United
Should Manchester United get past Sociedad, they will face the winner of FCSB or Lyon.
Tottenham's reward for a potential victory over Alkmaar would be either Ajax or Frankfurt. Rangers would face the winner of the Roma-Bilbao tie.
Perhaps crucially, the round of 16 seedings meant that United and Spurs were placed on separate sides of the draw. They could therefore meet in the final should they progress to that stage.
The quarter-finals are set to be played on April 10 with the second legs on April 17.
Europa League semi-final draw
- Winner QF2 (AZ Alkmaar, Tottenham, Ajax, Eintracht Frankfurt) vs Winner QF1 (Bodo/Glimt, Olympiacos, Plzen, Lazio)
- Winner QF3 (FCSB, Lyon, Real Sociedad, Manchester United) vs Winner QF4 (Fenerbahce, Rangers, Roma, Athletic Bilbao)
The semi-finals take place on May 1 and May 8 with the final in Bilbao on May 21.
Europa League 24/25 winner odds (via Sky Bet)
- Tottenham - 9/2
- Manchester United - 11/2
- Athletic Bilbao - 11/2
- Lazio - 6/1
- Real Sociedad - 10/1
- Roma - 12/1
- Lyon - 12/1
- Eintracht Frankfurt - 14/1
- Olympiacos - 14/1
Odds correct at 1330 GMT (21/02/25)
