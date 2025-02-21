Europa League draw: Tottenham favourites in betting after Alkmaar round of 16 tie

Tottenham are the 9/2 favourites to win the Europa League after drawing AZ Alkmaar in the round of 16.

Europa League round of 16 draw in full Bodo/Glimt vs Olympiacos

Fenerbahce vs Rangers

Ajax vs Eintracht Frankfurt

FCSB vs Lyon

AZ Alkmaar vs Tottenham

Real Sociedad vs Manchester United

Plzen vs Lazio

Roma vs Athletic Bilbao

Rangers qualified in the crucial eighth and final automatic spot and they've been paired with Turkish giants Fenerbahce in the round of 16 - they lowest-ranked side of the League Stage. Other ties of interest see Ajax take on Eintracht Frankfurt while Roma welcome Athletic Bilbao first in their two-legged contest. The first legs will be played on Thursday March 6 with the return fixtures scheduled for a week later.

Europa League quarter-final draw Bodo/Glimt OR Olympiacos vs Plzen OR Lazio

AZ Alkmaar OR Tottenham vs Ajax OR Eintracht Frankfurt

Fenerbahce OR Rangers vs Roma OR Athletic Bilbao

FCSB OR Lyon vs Real Sociedad OR Manchester United

Should Manchester United get past Sociedad, they will face the winner of FCSB or Lyon. Tottenham's reward for a potential victory over Alkmaar would be either Ajax or Frankfurt. Rangers would face the winner of the Roma-Bilbao tie. Perhaps crucially, the round of 16 seedings meant that United and Spurs were placed on separate sides of the draw. They could therefore meet in the final should they progress to that stage. The quarter-finals are set to be played on April 10 with the second legs on April 17.

Europa League semi-final draw Winner QF2 (AZ Alkmaar, Tottenham, Ajax, Eintracht Frankfurt) vs Winner QF1 (Bodo/Glimt, Olympiacos, Plzen, Lazio)

(AZ Alkmaar, Tottenham, Ajax, Eintracht Frankfurt) vs (Bodo/Glimt, Olympiacos, Plzen, Lazio) Winner QF3 (FCSB, Lyon, Real Sociedad, Manchester United) vs Winner QF4 (Fenerbahce, Rangers, Roma, Athletic Bilbao)

The semi-finals take place on May 1 and May 8 with the final in Bilbao on May 21.

Europa League 24/25 winner odds (via Sky Bet) Tottenham - 9/2

Manchester United - 11/2

Athletic Bilbao - 11/2

Lazio - 6/1

Real Sociedad - 10/1

Roma - 12/1

Lyon - 12/1

Eintracht Frankfurt - 14/1

Olympiacos - 14/1 Odds correct at 1330 GMT (21/02/25)