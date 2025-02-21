Conference League draw: Chelsea face Copenhagen in the round of 16

Chelsea have been drawn against Copenhagen in the Conference League round of 16.
Enzo Maresca's side topped the Conference League table with a perfect record, registering six wins from six, scoring 26 goals and conceding just five.
Not only did they cruise through with ease but they did so without Cole Palmer, as their star forward was left out with the aim of managing his minutes.
Palmer has since been added to their squad for the knockout stages alongside the returning Trevor Chalobah and January signing Mathis Amougou, with the Blues only allowed to include three new additions at this point.
Conference League round of 16 draw in full
- Jagiellonia vs Cercle Brugge
- Molde vs Legia Warsaw
- Celje vs Lugano
- Pafos vs Djurgarden
- Panathinaikos vs Fiorentina
- Borac Banja Luka vs Rapid Wien
- Real Betis vs Vitoria Guimaraes
- Copenhagen vs Chelsea
In Copenhagen, Chelsea face a side who finished 18th after six matches and needed extra-time in the second leg to beat Heidenheim in their knockout playoff.
Other noteworthy contests see Panathinaikos taking on Fiorentina, while Vitoria Guimaraes - who were seeded alongside Chelsea in the draw - face Real Betis.
The first leg of all ties will be played on Thursday March 6 with the second fixtures scheduled for a week later.
Conference League quarter-final draw
- Real Betis OR Vitoria Guimaraes vs Jagiellonia OR Cercle Brugge
- Celje OR Lugano vs Panathinaikos OR Fiorentina
- Copenhagen OR Chelsea vs Molde OR Legia Warsaw
- Borac Banja Luka OR Rapid Wien vs Pafos OR Djurgarden
Should Chelsea progress past Copenhagen, they will face the winner of Molde's tie with Legia Warsaw.
That places them on the same side of the bracket as Borac Banja Luka, Djurgarden, Pafos and Rapid Wien as potential semi-final opponents.
That means that they couldn't face the likes of Fiorentina or Real Betis until the final, should they progress that far.
The two-legged quarter-finals are scheduled to be played across April 10-17.
Conference League semi-final draw
- Winner QF1 (Real Betis, Vitoria Guimaraes, Jagiellonia, Cercle Brugge) vs Winner QF2 (Celje, Lugano, Panathinaikos, Fiorentina)
- Winner QF3 (Copenhagen, Chelsea, Molde, Legia Warsaw) vs Winner QF4 (Borac Banja Luka, Rapid Wien, Pafos, Djurgarden)
The semi-finals take place on May 1 and May 8 with the final in Wrocław, Poland on May 28.
