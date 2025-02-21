Champions League draw: Liverpool face PSG; Real Madrid take on Atletico

Liverpool have been drawn against French giants PSG in the Champions League round of 16.

Champions League round of 16 draw in full Club Brugge vs Aston Villa

Borussia Dortmund vs Lille

vs Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid

Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen

PSV vs Arsenal

Feyenoord vs Inter

vs PSG vs Liverpool

Benfica vs Barcelona

Arsenal - who finished third in the League Stage - have been handed a two-legged tie with Eredivisie outfit PSV. The other remaining Premier League side is Aston Villa who managed to secure the eighth and final automatic qualification spot following a final day 4-2 victory over Celtic. The reward for Unai Emery's outfit is a clash with Club Brugge who beat them 1-0 in Belgium in the League Stage. The first legs are scheduled to be played on March 4/5 with the return games a week later.

Champions League quarter-final draw PSG OR Liverpool vs Club Brugge OR Aston Villa

PSV OR Arsenal vs Real Madrid OR Atletico Madrid

Feyenoord OR Inter vs Bayern Munich OR Bayer Leverkusen

Borussia Dortmund OR Lille vs Benfica OR Barcelona

Should Liverpool get past PSG, there is a potential all-Premier League clash with Aston Villa in the quarter-finals. For Arsenal, success over PSV will be rewarded with the winner of the Madrid derby tie. They're on the same side of the bracket as both Liverpool and Villa meaning a final with two English teams is not possible. The quarter-finals are scheduled to take place on April 8/9 with the second legs on April 15/16.

Real Madrid are the defending champions and current favourites in the betting

Champions League semi-final draw Winner QF2 (PSV, Arsenal, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid) vs Winner QF1 (PSG, Liverpool, Club Brugge, Aston Villa)

(PSV, Arsenal, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid) vs (PSG, Liverpool, Club Brugge, Aston Villa) Winner QF3 (Feyenoord, Inter, Bayern Munich, Bayer Leverkusen) vs Winner QF4 (Borussia Dortmund, Lille, Benfica, Barcelona)

The semi-finals take place on April 29/30 and May 6/7 with the final in Munich on May 31.

Champions League 24/25 winner odds (via Sky Bet) Real Madrid - 7/2

Barcelona - 9/2

Liverpool - 5/1

Arsenal - 6/1

Bayern Munich - 7/1

Inter - 11/1

PSG - 12/1

Atletico Madrid - 20/1

Leverkusen - 22/1

Aston Villa - 33/1 Odds correct at 1200 GMT (21/02/25)

PSG vs Liverpool key stats Provided by Opta

Arne Slot sees his Liverpool side face PSG over two legs

This will be just the third UEFA Champions League meeting between Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain, with the two sides previously squaring off in the 2018/19 group stage, with the Reds winning 3-2 at home and losing 1-2 away.

Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain will face each other in the knockout stages of a major European competition for the first time since meeting in the semi-final of the Cup Winners Cup in 1996/97, with the Parisians progressing to the final following a 3-2 aggregate victory.

Liverpool haven't won any of their last five away games against French sides in Europe (D2 L3), with their last such victory coming at Marseille in September 2008 (2-1 in the UEFA Champions League).

Liverpool manager Arne Slot is unbeaten against French opposition in major European competition, winning two of his three matches and drawing the other. PSV vs Arsenal key stats Provided by Opta

Arsenal will have to get past PSV at this stage

Arsenal are unbeaten in their five home matches against PSV (W3 D2); the most home games they've played against an opponent in European competition without ever losing.

This will be the second time Arsenal have faced PSV in the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League, after being eliminated by the Dutch side in the Last 16 in 2006-07 (lost 0-1 away, drew 1-1 at home).

Arsenal have only lost one of their last 14 games against Dutch sides in the UEFA Champions League (0-1 v PSV in 2007), although more than half of those matches have ended level (W5 D8 L1).

Arsenal have faced Peter Bosz's PSV side twice previously in the UEFA Champions League, beating them 4-0 at the Emirates and drawing 1-1 away in the 2023-24 group stage. Club Brugge vs Aston Villa key stats Provided by Opta

Club Brugge have already beaten Aston Villa this season

Aston Villa will meet Club Brugge for just the second time in European competition, with the first meeting between the two sides also coming in the UEFA Champions League this season, a 1-0 league phase win for Club Brugge at Jan Breydel Stadium.

Aston Villa have faced Belgian opposition five times before in European competition, winning just one of those encounters (D1 L3), a 1-0 victory vs Anderlecht in the European Cup in April 1982.

Across European competition, Club Brugge have won just one of their last 16 games against English opposition (D3 L12), conceding 42 goals during that time. The Belgian side's only victory in that time did come against Aston Villa, however, 1-0 in this season's league phase.

This will be Club Brugge's first knockout tie against English opposition in European competition since losing 6-1 on aggregate to Manchester United in the UEFA Europa League Last 32 in February 2020.