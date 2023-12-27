Premier League sack race odds: Roy Hodgson new favourite in the market

Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson is the favourite in the market to be the next Premier League manager to leave their position.

It comes after his side suffered a 2-1 defeat to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night. Palace looked like they were going to claim a point before Noni Madueke converted an 89th minute penalty for the hosts to take victory. The result extended Palace's winless run to eight games - with just three points separating them and Luton in the final relegation spot of the Premier League table.

Next Premier League manager to leave (odds via Betfair) Roy Hodgson - 5/4

Erik ten Hag - 3/1

Eddie Howe - 7/1

Mauricio Pochettino - 9/1

Vincent Kompany - 14/1

Nuno Espirito Santo - 16/1 Odds correct at 2210 GMT (27/12/23)

Reports have previously credited Palace with interest in the now former Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper. His departure was confirmed by the East Midlands outfit just before Christmas, but a potential vacancy at Palace could see him return to the touchline sooner than expected. Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is the 3/1 second-favourite after his side came from behind to beat Aston Villa on Tuesday night. Pressure is mounting on Newcastle's Eddie Howe, while Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino is next in at 9/1.