Transfer rumours and football gossip: Roberto Firmino, Kalvin Phillips, Roy Hodgson

Roberto Firmino could make a return to Premier League after his struggles for Al Ahli in Saudi Arabia with Sheffield United interested (Mail).

Crystal Palace believe they are clear to appoint Steve Cooper without paying Nottingham Forest compensation amid growing uncertainty over Roy Hodgson's position, but could face a challenge from Birmingham who are rumoured to want him as a replacement for Wayne Rooney (Mail, Sun).

Manchester City have given Newcastle the green light to sign Kalvin Phillips on loan in January (Sun).

Arsenal and Chelsea have been knocked back in their pursuit of Sporting's former Coventry and Brighton striker Viktor Gyokeres (Mail).

And the Gunners could miss out on main target Ivan Toney because of Brentford's dismal form (Sun).

Arsenal are also interested in Bayern's defender Matthijs de Ligt (Athletic).

Chelsea have reportedly signed Senegalese wonderkid Pape Daouda Diong (Sun).

Dortmund are one of several top European clubs chasing young Port Vale star Liam Brazier (Mail)

Lisandro Martinez could return to the Manchester United 'team "very soon" (Mail).

Getafe president Angel Torres has held talks with Manchester United over a permanent move for Mason Greenwood (Mirror).

Gwangju FC midfielder Ho-Yeon Jung says a move to Europe is "getting closer" with Celtic hoping to sign him next month (Daily Record).