Transfer rumours and football gossip: Kalvin Phillips, Joshua Kimmich, Raphael Varane

Newcastle are going to step up their interest in Manchester City's Kalvin Phillips and hope a loan deal can be agreed swiftly once the January transfer window opens (Daily Telegraph). It's reported that the England midfielder is viewed as a top priority for Eddie Howe's team (Daily Telegraph). In what could be a case of one in, one out at the current champions, City are reportedly considering a move for Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich in the January transfer window (Daily Express). That comes as Bayern are reportedly ready to make an opening offer for Manchester United defender Raphael Varane (Daily Mail).

Elsewhere, former United midfielder Jesse Lingard has been offered to several clubs in France, but any move could reportedly be scuppered by Brexit rules (Daily Mail). Chelsea's Conor Gallagher could be one of five players who are shown the exit door at Stamford Bridge in January (The Sun). Liverpool are interested in Bayer Leverkusen's Piero Hincapie, although former Reds midfielder Xabi Alonso - who is the Leverkusen boss - will not be doing his old club any favours as he has ruled out a January move (Daily Mirror). Jürgen Klopp's club will also not be pursuing a January move for Fulham full-back Antonee Robinson amid reports they wanted the US international to provide cover for injured pair Andrew Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas (Daily Mirror). And finally on Thursday, Everton are not expecting a busy transfer window as they continue to prioritise "financial prudence" (The Athletic).